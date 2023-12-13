Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark opens up on career-threatening injury in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark opens up on career-threatening injury in new documentary

Clark could not even stand when the disc and nerve problems first flared but long months of rest, recuperation and rehabilitation exercises have ignited her hopes for 2024.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark. Image supplied by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics.
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark. Image supplied by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics.

Olympian and three-time Commonwealth Games athlete Zoey Clark has revealed the full extent of the injury which has threatened her career.

The 29-year-old, a medallist at so many events over the past decade including with Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022, is on the comeback trail after a serious back issue.

Clark could not even stand when the disc and nerve problems first flared but long months of rest, recuperation and rehabilitation exercises have ignited her hopes for 2024.

The full story is shared now via a special documentary put together for Scottish Athletics by Aberdeen-based videographer Calum McCready or Urbane Media.

With support from her family, her coach (and partner) Ryan Oswald and her training group at Aberdeen Sports Village, Clark talks tentatively about an Olympic target for next year.

“I’m hesitant to put performance goals on my radar but of course I would absolutely love to get myself to Paris for the Olympics next year,” she said in the film: Zoey Clark – Fighting Back.

“The Olympics are on the horizon. I am taking winter training on a day-by-day basis. I’m getting there and it is improving.

“If I recover as I hope, I feel I have unfinished business with the individual 400m. I’d love to improve my PB and make a team as an individual.”

Zoey Clark presented medals at the Scottish Age Group Championships in Aberdeen in August. Image supplied by (Bobby Gavin) Scottish Athletics. 

Those few sentences conceal and camouflage many weeks and months of frustration for the 28-year-old who won silver in the World Championships in London in 2017 as part of the Great Britain 4x400m relay team.

Clark, who also competed at the 2021 Olympics, said: “Athletics is such a big part of my life and it has been for about half of my life.

“I was OK as a junior and managed to win some relay medals with Great Britain and Northern Ireland on age group teams (European Championshipss at U20 and U23 level).

“But my breakthrough was really in 2017 when I won the British title. I was on the team for the women’s 4x400m at the World Champs in London – and we won silver medals. It was my first major international event as a senior.

“I was then on teams for six years in a row. I went to the Olympics in 2021 and that is the highest point in the sport. It does not get any better than that, really.”

To go with story by Danny Law. A film has been made about Zoey Clark’s injury troubles. Picture shows; Zoey Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Athletics Date; 12/12/2023

But injury struck in January of 2023 after a 60m run.

Clark said: “After opening my winter season with a 60m indoors, a couple of hours later I basically could not stand up straight.

“I had ongoing back issues and did not really understand them.

“We got MRI scan which confirmed I had basically slipped a disc and compressed the sciatic nerve.

“I was given a realistic time scale of one to two years and was hit with the bombshell that I might never regain full nerve functionality. It’s not what you want to hear as an athlete.

“There was no quick fix and a real setback.

“I avoided surgery thankfully and underwent a lot of physio and exercise. I’m trying to get back to my best self.

“I’ve been at a certain level and I need to remember to be kind to myself. I might not be able to do everything I could before – or maybe I can but just not as well (as fast) as before.

“It’s tough. It has not been smooth.

“My family, my coach and my training group have all been really good. I think I have not been the easiest person to deal with given frustration over the injury. If you forget to enjoy yourself, then basically you are lost.”

Watch ‘Zoey Clark: Fighting Back’ in full via scottishathletics.org.uk or youtube.com/scottishathletics

