Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening

Invernessians are starting to get a glimpse of what their landmark castle will look like after a multi-million pound upgrade, with opening 18 months away.

As parts of the refurbished building are revealed, excitement is building on the progress of the extensive refurbishment.

Construction work is due to be completed next November or December, followed by a six-month interior refit.

The new-look castle is on schedule and on budget to open its doors by the summer of 2025.

Re-pointed stonework and new windows, painted a deep mahogany red, are now visible at the front of the structure and in the west side overlooking the River Ness.

Castle project is ‘bang on programme’

Jason Kelman, the principal project manager with Highland Council, says it’s an exciting stage of the redevelopment.

“I’m pleased with progress. We’re bang on programme. We’re exactly where we should be with the contract.

“With scaffolding coming down you can see it taking shape and looking really good.

“It’s a long project but people can now see things happening which is good for morale. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Mr Kelman says there were three critical areas of the upgrade leading up to Christmas.

These included the installation of the link building that will connect the three separate parts of the castle.

Accessible viewing platform

The new construction, which will house the new restaurant and bar, has a bespoke ‘saltire grid’ roof structure, made from the same materials as the castle buildings.

“By Christmas we’ll have that wind and water tight”, said Mr Kelman.

“Another major element was the removal of the pitched roof on the south tower which allows the new accessible viewing platform to go in place.”

The platform will provide visitors with views across Inverness and down the Great Glen.

The roof opening also allowed a new circular steel frame to be craned in and positioned in the room below the new roof terrace.

The frame will hold the historic rose window, currently undergoing restoration away from site, but will soon become a centre piece attraction in the new building.

The window, created in 1867 for the Methodist Church, was a prominent landmark in the city centre.

It was removed in the 1980s when the former church building was demolished and has remained in storage ever since.

North tower progressing well

Construction of an outdoor seating area on the west terrace is also continuing after workers dug out and refilled two metres of the steep bank in front.

“These were all areas where we could have lost time if we found any problems”, said Mr Kelman.

“But to date it’s gone according to plan, so we are really pleased with that.”

Work on the north tower is “way ahead of programme”, he says.

Some rooms now having plastering and coving work completed and painting has started.

The castle project, which is being managed by High Life Highland on behalf of Highland Council, dates from 2016.

The city region deal secured a share of the £315 million investment from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

In 2020, the opening of the Inverness Justice Centre allowed the law courts to move out of the castle to make way for a state-of-the-art tourist centre.

Sensory experience

It will include a 360-degree immersive exhibition using audio and digital techniques.

The “sensory experience” is inspired by stories about the landscape, culture, heritage and people of the Highlands.

The former courthouse in the south tower and prison building in the north tower will be linked by the new restaurant area.

The vision also includes new galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and cafes, and a garden area in front of the Flora MacDonald statue.

An area once used for cells in an old prison is earmarked to feature the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands attraction.

The Highland Music Experience and Bar is also being created in one of the former district courts.

In April it was announced the castle’s opening exhibition will feature music and stories from rock band Runrig.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our Facebook group.