A96 closed in both directions after multi-vehicle crash near Nairn

The A96 near Nairn is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle collision.

Police are currently directing traffic after a crash between multiple vehicles at the B9101 junction east of Auldearn.

The collision has made the road impassable for traffic.

It is understood that the road will be closed for some time as the police undertake a “major accident investigation”.

Two ambulances have also left the scene believed to be taking injured parties to hospital.

Traffic is currently being directed through Auldearn which is causing massive tailbacks on the A96.

The fire service are currently in attendance with appliances assisting police at the scene.

Emergency services were called out at 4.46pm.

More to follow.