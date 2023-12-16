Three people rushed to hospital following ‘serious’ crash on the A96 near Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three people rushed to hospital following ‘serious’ crash on the A96 near Nairn

One person's condition is described as "serious" while another person is "critical" following the crash.

By Ross Hempseed
A96 closed at Auldearn
Image: Jasperimage.

Three people have been rushed to Raigmore Hospital after a three-car collision on the A96 near Nairn.

The crash occurred at around 4.40pm on Friday evening and involved a red Toyota Yaris, a black BMW estate, and a green Toyota Hilux towing a trailer.

Three people were injured in the crash, all from the Toyota Yaris.

A man, aged 74 and two women, aged 51 and 74, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The 51-year-old woman was described as in a “serious” but stable condition, while the 74-year-old woman is in a critical condition.

Three people taken to Raigmore Hospital

Police directing traffic after a crash between three vehicles at the B9101 junction east of Auldearn.

Police were forced to close the A96 for several hours with traffic being diverted before eventually reopening at 1am.

It is understood police have launched a “major accident investigation” into what happened.

Sergeant David Miller said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area around the time to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

