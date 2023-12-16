Three people rushed to hospital following ‘serious’ crash on the A96 near Nairn

Three people have been rushed to Raigmore Hospital after a three-car collision on the A96 near Nairn.

The crash occurred at around 4.40pm on Friday evening and involved a red Toyota Yaris, a black BMW estate, and a green Toyota Hilux towing a trailer.

Three people were injured in the crash, all from the Toyota Yaris.

A man, aged 74 and two women, aged 51 and 74, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The 51-year-old woman was described as in a “serious” but stable condition, while the 74-year-old woman is in a critical condition.

Three people taken to Raigmore Hospital

Police directing traffic after a crash between three vehicles at the B9101 junction east of Auldearn.

Police were forced to close the A96 for several hours with traffic being diverted before eventually reopening at 1am.

It is understood police have launched a “major accident investigation” into what happened.

Sergeant David Miller said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area around the time to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”