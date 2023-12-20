Orkney council’s own sheltered housing blasted by care inspectors

Orkney Islands Council has less than a month to improve its sheltered housing after a scathing inspection.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit to Rae’s Close, Stromness, and Lambaness, Kirkwall, last October.

In the subsequent report, four key areas were graded – with three of these areas judged as being “weak”.

The sheltered housing service was given a rating of two out of six for how well it supports people’s wellbeing.

The same grade was given for how well leadership is doing and how well care and support are planned.

A grading for how well the staff team is performing was better, but not by much.

It was given a grading of three, or “adequate” in the October inspection.

Service poor, but staff praised

On the positive side, the inspector noted that there were “warm interactions” between the users and staff.

Several positive comments about the staff are also included in the report.

However, recruitment challenges are noted and, when regular staff were absent, additional staff weren’t always “routinely deployed”.

Also, people weren’t always told about changes to the service.

And, in general, there was a lack of clarity about staffing contingency arrangements.

Strengths of service ‘compromised’ by weaknesses

Likewise, leadership was found to have some strengths but these were let down by “compromises””

It was found there were limited opportunities for people to share their experiences of the service and for feedback to be used to shape it.

There was also a lack of a quality auditing process.

Issues around personal plans for those using the service were noted several times in the report.

There was sometimes a lack of information in these plans – or in some cases a complete lack of plan.

The report states that, when it came to the staff team, the weaknesses “only just” outweighed the strengths.

Inconsistencies around staff training found

There were “inconsistencies” in staff training, such as adult protection, infection prevention and control, and fire safety.

There was also no evidence of “direct staff observations”.

Staff would benefit from regular meetings, it says, and teamwork “varies” across the service.

Another running theme from the report is that several of the recommended improvements were made previously but still haven’t been completed.

Ultimately, the council must make improvements to the service – and has a deadline of January 15 to do so.

The Care Inspectorate has said there will be a follow-up inspection.

What do the council say?

Orkney Islands Council responded saying they are “exceptionally concerned” by the Care Inspectorate’s findings.

However, the local authority also said improvements were already under way as the inspection was carried out and continue now.

A council spokesperson said: “The report also reflected the significant staffing challenges that are being faced, particularly in terms of recruiting relief staff to shore up the resilience of the service – an issue that provides a common thread across inspections of lots of Orkney-based services over the last year.

“Work continues around recruitment into this sector.”