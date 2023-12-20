Orkney council’s own sheltered housing blasted by care inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney council’s own sheltered housing blasted by care inspectors

The Stromness and Kirkwall properties were branded weak in three out of four categories.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Sheltered Housing
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Orkney Islands Council receives poor gradings at sheltered housing Picture shows; Lambaness sheltered housing. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 19/12/2023

Orkney Islands Council has less than a month to improve its sheltered housing after a scathing inspection.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit to Rae’s Close, Stromness, and Lambaness, Kirkwall, last October.

In the subsequent report, four key areas were graded – with three of these areas judged as being “weak”.

The sheltered housing service was given a rating of two out of six for how well it supports people’s wellbeing.

The same grade was given for how well leadership is doing and how well care and support are planned.

A grading for how well the staff team is performing was better, but not by much.

It was given a grading of three, or “adequate” in the October inspection.

Service poor, but staff praised

On the positive side, the inspector noted that there were “warm interactions” between the users and staff.

Several positive comments about the staff are also included in the report.

However, recruitment challenges are noted and, when regular staff were absent, additional staff weren’t always “routinely deployed”.

Also, people weren’t always told about changes to the service.

And, in general, there was a lack of clarity about staffing contingency arrangements.

Strengths of service ‘compromised’ by weaknesses

Likewise, leadership was found to have some strengths but these were let down by “compromises””

It was found there were limited opportunities for people to share their experiences of the service and for feedback to be used to shape it.

There was also a lack of a quality auditing process.

Issues around personal plans for those using the service were noted several times in the report.

There was sometimes a lack of information in these plans – or in some cases a complete lack of plan.

The report states that, when it came to the staff team, the weaknesses “only just” outweighed the strengths.

Inconsistencies around staff training found

There were “inconsistencies” in staff training, such as adult protection, infection prevention and control, and fire safety.

There was also no evidence of “direct staff observations”.

Staff would benefit from regular meetings, it says, and teamwork “varies” across the service.

Another running theme from the report is that several of the recommended improvements were made previously but still haven’t been completed.

Ultimately, the council must make improvements to the service – and has a deadline of January 15 to do so.

The Care Inspectorate has said there will be a follow-up inspection.

What do the council say?

Orkney Islands Council responded saying they are “exceptionally concerned” by the Care Inspectorate’s findings.

However, the local authority also said improvements were already under way as the inspection was carried out and continue now.

A council spokesperson said: “The report also reflected the significant staffing challenges that are being faced, particularly in terms of recruiting relief staff to shore up the resilience of the service an issue that provides a common thread across inspections of lots of Orkney-based services over the last year.

“Work continues around recruitment into this sector.”

