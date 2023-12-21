Wick bakery bans school kids from lunch ‘hatch’ service

A bakery in Wick has withdrawn its services to school children after “constant bad behaviour”.

The Home Bakery at 21 Francis Street had offered a grab-and-go “hatch” service for pupils for many years but has now withdrawn it for the rest of the term.

The popular Wick bakery has been a lunchtime institution for pupils in Wick for decades.

It’s known for its big breakfasts, hot bacon and egg rolls as well as hot dogs and home baking, is a firm favourite of the Caithness community.

Wick bakery’s ‘hatch’ service shut to children with bad behaviour

But unruly pupils are no longer welcome at the shop hatch and will have to go elsewhere for a quick lunch.

In a post on social media, bakery staff told its many followers that school children were no longer welcome at the ‘hatch’.

‘Constant bad behavior’

The post read: “We are really sorry but due to the constant bad behaviour from the school kids we will no longer be doing the hatch for the rest of this term.

“We have tried to ask them politely but it’s made no difference and it’s been getting worse over the past couple of weeks.”

Adding: “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Fans of the bakery took to the comments section to vent their frustration at the behaviour of youngsters in the town, while supporting the bakery’s decision.

Kathryn Bunch wrote: “We are now reaping the benefit of the do-gooders who have banned any form of discipline, kids nowadays are so entitled.”

‘They have done the right thing’

Amalie Johnston commented: “It’s only going to get worse as time goes on. It’s disgraceful that the bakery has had to put up with that behaviour.

“They’ve done the right thing.”

Dorothy Allan said the bad behaviour of young people was not only being experienced at the bakery.

She wrote: “I was in Tesco about 11 o’clock a couple of Fridays ago and there was a group of six to eight young lads running about the place.”

Another post said that other stores in the town have also banned school children including in supermarkets Lidl and the Co-op.

We have asked The Home Bakery and police to comment.