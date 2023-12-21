Wick bakery bans school kids from lunch ‘hatch’ service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wick bakery bans school kids from lunch ‘hatch’ service

The Home Bakery in Wick has said it has withdrawn its 'hatch' service to schoolchildren after 'constant bad behaviour'.

By Louise Glen
Home Bakery in Wick.
Home Bakery in Wick has closed its 'hatch' after bad behaviour from schoolchildren. Image: Google Maps.

A bakery in Wick has withdrawn its services to school children after “constant bad behaviour”.

The Home Bakery at 21 Francis Street had offered a grab-and-go “hatch” service for pupils for many years but has now withdrawn it for the rest of the term.

The popular Wick bakery has been a lunchtime institution for pupils in Wick for decades.

It’s known for its big breakfasts, hot bacon and egg rolls as well as hot dogs and home baking, is a firm favourite of the Caithness community.

Wick bakery’s ‘hatch’ service shut to children with bad behaviour

But unruly pupils are no longer welcome at the shop hatch and will have to go elsewhere for a quick lunch.

In a post on social media, bakery staff told its many followers that school children were no longer welcome at the ‘hatch’.

‘Constant bad behavior’

The post read: “We are really sorry but due to the constant bad behaviour from the school kids we will no longer be doing the hatch for the rest of this term.

“We have tried to ask them politely but it’s made no difference and it’s been getting worse over the past couple of weeks.”

Adding: “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Fans of the bakery took to the comments section to vent their frustration at the behaviour of youngsters in the town, while supporting the bakery’s decision.

Kathryn Bunch wrote: “We are now reaping the benefit of the do-gooders who have banned any form of discipline, kids nowadays are so entitled.”

‘They have done the right thing’

Amalie Johnston commented: “It’s only going to get worse as time goes on. It’s disgraceful that the bakery has had to put up with that behaviour.

“They’ve done the right thing.”

Dorothy Allan said the bad behaviour of young people was not only being experienced at the bakery.

She wrote: “I was in Tesco about 11 o’clock a couple of Fridays ago and there was a group of six to eight young lads running about the place.”

Another post said that other stores in the town have also banned school children including in supermarkets Lidl and the Co-op.

We have asked The Home Bakery and police to comment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Snow falling outside the Music Hall on Union Street
Snow and ice warning issued for Mad Friday
Donna Booth (centre) with peer supporters. at the college's opening Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mental health 'college' in Eastgate centre can't open after bombshell £17k bill
The A82 and A83 are closed due to high winds and a traffic incident.
Traffic chaos as crash blocks A83 and fallen tree closes only other route south
Global Energy Group chairman Roy MacGregor.
Exclusive: Global Energy Group hits energy transition 'watershed' amid surging sales
A CalMac ferry.
Uist ferries: I was 'asked to travel' on Wednesday to avoid missing Christmas -…
A man treats a pothole in the road in front of a red and white triangle staff wanted sign.
Have you got what it takes to be part of Highland Council's pothole 'hit…
A black and white image of cars and a lorry on the A9 with a "Dual the A9" logo in the top left corner
A9 dualling: Campaigners and locals unite in disbelief at 2035 completion date
Orkney Sheltered Housing
Orkney council's own sheltered housing blasted by care inspectors
A roast turkey with candles in the background.
Food on Uist: How the 'islands premium' is hitting Christmas dinner
Inveraray Castle
Chance to join 'downstairs' staff as 'Downton Abbey' castle recruits gardener