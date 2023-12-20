New bottle shops raise spirits at resurgent Trinity Centre – and pop-ups could become permanent

New bottle shops at the Trinity Centre have done such a good job of raising spirits that their stay has been extended.

And there are hopes that trendy bottles of gin and vodka could become a permanent fixture as the mall aims to go from strength to strength.

Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by today to sign bottles as the shops continue to usher in some festive footfall, adding to the “buzz” in the centre.

Cheers! Trinity Centre bottle shops boost footfall

The mall had fallen on tough times when it was put up for sale in 2022, with various units shutting following Debenhams’ closure.

But since the local Ardent group took over this summer, there have been various signs of recovery.

Bosses promised a new era of affordable rates to get businesses in, and it appears to be paying off.

The most notable recent addition has been a new brunch venue opening up in a unit left empty when Greggs flitted.

Now, a pair of bottle shops have taken on temporary locations in the mall, and are helping bring more shoppers in.

They were supposed to close on Christmas Eve but have proven such a hit that their deal has been extended until Hogmanay.

And Colin Thomson, commercial manager at the Trinity Centre, tells us there are hopes to keep an off-licence there on a regular basis from now on.

What are the new bottle shops, and where do I find them?

Off-licence Angus Alchemy offers a “bespoke collection of Scottish drinks”, and Mr Lawrie was there to sign bottles for fans.

Plenty were in picking up Christmas presents for relatives.

It’s across from Flying Tiger in a former jewellers, which has since been given a rustic new look.

And Edinburgh-based Smugglers Spirits, an award-winning producer of gins and vodkas, has launched its first ever pop-up bottle shop in the Trinity Centre.

It’s just opposite Angus Alchemy, in the old Mostyn McKenzie shoe shop.

Could off-licences become permanent part of Trinity Centre?

Mr Thomson told us that the “temporary” traders are already proving to be “very popular”.

He added: “The plan was to run the bottle shops until Christmas Eve but we have now extended that until the end of next week too.

“Looking at the product they sell, it’s the sort of thing people might want to buy in if they have people coming round the house.”

Mr Thomson continued: “We are now having conversations with Angus Alchemy about how we sustain this going forward…

“That could be a case of opening on the weekends.

“They are nice units, and they offer the mall something different.”

Mr Thomson added that Paul Lawrie, who won the Open Championship in 1999 and now runs an Aberdeen golf centre, “really added to the atmosphere” with his visit.

It comes as a new craft market offers local traders dedicated space in the old Debenhams to sell their wares.