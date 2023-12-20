New bottle shops raise spirits at resurgent Trinity Centre – and pop-ups could become permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bottle shops raise spirits at resurgent Trinity Centre – and pop-ups could become permanent

The Aberdeen mall has bounced back in the last few months, and north-east golfer Paul Lawrie stopped by today to sign bottles and "add to the buzz".

By Ben Hendry
Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by one of the Trinity Centre bottle shops for a signing session.
Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by one of the Trinity Centre bottle shops for a signing session. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

New bottle shops at the Trinity Centre have done such a good job of raising spirits that their stay has been extended.

And there are hopes that trendy bottles of gin and vodka could become a permanent fixture as the mall aims to go from strength to strength.

Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by today to sign bottles as the shops continue to usher in some festive footfall, adding to the “buzz” in the centre.

Paul Lawrie signing bottles of his clootie Biscoff moonishine at one of the new Trinity Centre bottle shops. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cheers! Trinity Centre bottle shops boost footfall

The mall had fallen on tough times when it was put up for sale in 2022, with various units shutting following Debenhams’ closure.

But since the local Ardent group took over this summer, there have been various signs of recovery.

Bosses promised a new era of affordable rates to get businesses in, and it appears to be paying off.

The Trinity Centre is making a comeback, with the festive bottle shops and new outlets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The most notable recent addition has been a new brunch venue opening up in a unit left empty when Greggs flitted.

Now, a pair of bottle shops have taken on temporary locations in the mall, and are helping bring more shoppers in.

Angus Alchemy was at a gin event in P&J Live this summer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They were supposed to close on Christmas Eve but have proven such a hit that their deal has been extended until Hogmanay.

And Colin Thomson, commercial manager at the Trinity Centre, tells us there are hopes to keep an off-licence there on a regular basis from now on.

What are the new bottle shops, and where do I find them?

Off-licence Angus Alchemy offers a “bespoke collection of Scottish drinks”, and Mr Lawrie was there to sign bottles for fans.

Plenty were in picking up Christmas presents for relatives.

It’s across from Flying Tiger in a former jewellers, which has since been given a rustic new look.

And Edinburgh-based Smugglers Spirits, an award-winning producer of gins and vodkas, has launched its first ever pop-up bottle shop in the Trinity Centre.

It’s just opposite Angus Alchemy, in the old Mostyn McKenzie shoe shop.

Have you tried the pop-up Trinity Centre bottle shops? Let us know in our comments section below

Could off-licences become permanent part of Trinity Centre?

Mr Thomson told us that the “temporary” traders are already proving to be “very popular”.

He added: “The plan was to run the bottle shops until Christmas Eve but we have now extended that until the end of next week too.

“Looking at the product they sell, it’s the sort of thing people might want to buy in if they have people coming round the house.”

Paul Lawrie signed his own moonshine bottles. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Thomson continued: “We are now having conversations with Angus Alchemy about how we sustain this going forward…

“That could be a case of opening on the weekends.

“They are nice units, and they offer the mall something different.”

Mr Thomson added that Paul Lawrie, who won the Open Championship in 1999 and now runs an Aberdeen golf centre, “really added to the atmosphere” with his visit.

It comes as a new craft market offers local traders dedicated space in the old Debenhams to sell their wares. 

Conversation