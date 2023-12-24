Body of man found in Lewis home after brother’s Facebook plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Body of man found in Lewis home after brother’s Facebook plea

The man had issued an appeal for anyone who had seen his sibling in Carloway.

By Louise Glen
The body of a man has been found inside a house in Carloway, after a Facebook plea..
A man's body has been found in Caroloway on the Isles of Lewis. Image: Google Maps.

A man’s body has been found in Carloway on the Isle of Lewis after his brother made a Facebook plea.

Paul Harris raised concerns on social media that he had not been able to contact his brother – before he asked police to make a check on his sibling’s home on Pentland Drive.

In a post on an Isle of Lewis visitor information group on Facebook, Mr Harris wrote: “I hope you can help.

“I am trying to locate my brother Tim but have not been able to contact him for some time, he has a house in Carloway but I have not been able to contact him for several months.

The street in Carolway where a man's body was found after his brother made a Facebook plea.
The body was found in Caroloway on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Google Maps

“If any members of the group are in Carloway, specifically Pentland Drive, could you please message me as I am worried that something has happened.”

Several people replied to say they had not seen Tim for weeks – some since early November.

In a follow-up post, Mr Harris said: “Thank you all for your help and comments… sadly my brother was found last night following a welfare check by the police.”

He added: “I was hoping for the best but prepared for the worst, at least I know now.”

Police confirm body of man, 57, found in Carloway

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, a 57-year-old man was found dead within a house in Carloway.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Carloway is on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis.

It has a population of approximately 500 people.

More from Highlands & Islands

The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
12 homes in the Highlands hit by break-ins just days before Christmas
Samantha Cousin at the grave of Rhys, Gemma, Peyton and Heidi in Inverness.
'I will never be able to celebrate Christmas without Rhys and his girls here'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case
Google Maps screenshot of A82 south of Fort William
Three vehicles involved in crash on A82 south of Fort William
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
Power was out for more than a thousand people early Saturday morning in Oldmeldrum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Power restored for thousands of customers in Aberdeenshire and Highlands after wintry blast
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.
Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the…
Fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has become a charity ambassador for Mikeysline
Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie whose tartan has been worn by Justin Bieber…
Cocaine seizure
Stornoway skipper arrested after £96 million of cocaine seized on boat in the Atlantic
Hogwart's Express on the Glenfinnan Viaduct
'What next - handrails up Ben Nevis?': Fury at 'Hogwarts Express' slam door ruling