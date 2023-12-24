Body of man found in Lewis home after brother’s Facebook plea

A man’s body has been found in Carloway on the Isle of Lewis after his brother made a Facebook plea.

Paul Harris raised concerns on social media that he had not been able to contact his brother – before he asked police to make a check on his sibling’s home on Pentland Drive.

In a post on an Isle of Lewis visitor information group on Facebook, Mr Harris wrote: “I hope you can help.

“I am trying to locate my brother Tim but have not been able to contact him for some time, he has a house in Carloway but I have not been able to contact him for several months.

“If any members of the group are in Carloway, specifically Pentland Drive, could you please message me as I am worried that something has happened.”

Several people replied to say they had not seen Tim for weeks – some since early November.

In a follow-up post, Mr Harris said: “Thank you all for your help and comments… sadly my brother was found last night following a welfare check by the police.”

He added: “I was hoping for the best but prepared for the worst, at least I know now.”

Police confirm body of man, 57, found in Carloway

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, a 57-year-old man was found dead within a house in Carloway.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Carloway is on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis.

It has a population of approximately 500 people.