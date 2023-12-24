Fan view: Caley Thistle point at Partick Thistle was welcome – but it’s teams like Morton we need to be beating now

The chances of all five Championship games turning out as draws at the weekend had to be extremely low, but that’s what we got. And I think the vast majority of Caley Thistle fans, myself included, would have taken a point from Firhill.

It has been a poor spell for Inverness and they have struggled recently against worse teams than Partick Thistle, so I think the visitors will have been the happier of the two teams at full-time.

The recent run has sucked us back down closer to the bottom of a table.

Though there are maybe signs the division is starting to separate into a top four and a bottom six, you still sense, on that Friday night at the start of May when the final round of fixtures will be played, there will still be a lot to be decided.

If Caley Thistle are to be in a safe position by then, let alone in the mix for the play-offs, they need to start getting the better of the other teams who look likely to finish in the bottom part.

Continuing to lose to teams like Morton and Arbroath, as they have done lately, will keep them in a perilous position.

It is all very well going to places like Tannadice or Firhill and getting a result, but if we can’t win against those teams around us at present, it will be a long, tough season.

It is Morton again on Saturday, this time in Inverness.

This is exactly the kind of game we haven’t been winning lately, and I think it will be a real battle.

Any sort of a win for ICT will be very welcome indeed.