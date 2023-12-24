Fan view: Caley Thistle point at Partick Thistle was welcome – but it’s teams like Morton we need to be beating now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Fan view: Caley Thistle point at Partick Thistle was welcome – but it’s teams like Morton we need to be beating now

It is all very well going to places like Tannadice or Firhill and getting a result, but if we can't win against those teams around us at present, it will be a long, tough season.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour (C) and Partick's Lewis Neilson in action. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour (C) and Partick's Lewis Neilson in action. Image: SNS.

The chances of all five Championship games turning out as draws at the weekend had to be extremely low, but that’s what we got. And I think the vast majority of Caley Thistle fans, myself included, would have taken a point from Firhill.

It has been a poor spell for Inverness and they have struggled recently against worse teams than Partick Thistle, so I think the visitors will have been the happier of the two teams at full-time.

The recent run has sucked us back down closer to the bottom of a table.

Though there are maybe signs the division is starting to separate into a top four and a bottom six, you still sense, on that Friday night at the start of May when the final round of fixtures will be played, there will still be a lot to be decided.

If Caley Thistle are to be in a safe position by then, let alone in the mix for the play-offs, they need to start getting the better of the other teams who look likely to finish in the bottom part.

Continuing to lose to teams like Morton and Arbroath, as they have done lately, will keep them in a perilous position.

It is all very well going to places like Tannadice or Firhill and getting a result, but if we can’t win against those teams around us at present, it will be a long, tough season.

It is Morton again on Saturday, this time in Inverness.

This is exactly the kind of game we haven’t been winning lately, and I think it will be a real battle.

Any sort of a win for ICT will be very welcome indeed.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines at Partick Thistle.
Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal but Duncan Ferguson's side have to settle for a point…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper.
Cammy Harper seeks swift Caley Thistle reaction at Partick Thistle
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran closer to making return from injury
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson contacts former club Everton as he targets three new…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers makes a save in October's goalless draw against Partick Thistle.
Caley Thistle looking to avoid another nightmare before Christmas at Firhill
Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16.
Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for managerial return
Former Caley Thistle captain Stuart Golabek.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle defenders to regain form
ICTFC manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson demands defensive improvement
Inverness' Nikola Udjur fouls Arbroath's David Gold
Caley Thistle fan view: Huge improvement required after abject showing

Conversation