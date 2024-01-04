Community living in fear after ‘targeted’ fire attack in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Community living in fear after ‘targeted’ fire attack in Fort William

The door of a terraced house in Fort William was set alight during an incident which police are describing as "suspicious".

By Louise Glen
A fire attack on a house in Fort William.
Residents are in shock after fire attack in Fort William. Image Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Residents of a Fort William street say they are living in fear after a neighbour’s house was set alight on Hogmanay.

A property at Kennedy Road was targeted on Sunday, December 31 in the early hours of the morning.

Police have confirmed they are treating the fire “suspicious” and that they have increased patrols in the area.

Neighbours in the area – known as The Plantation – and at the nearby retail park told The P&J they are frightened to speak out about the incident for fear of reprisals.

Fire attack on Fort William home ‘suspicious’

One resident said: “There is so much that I want to say, but I am frightened like many other people as this was a targeted attack.

“I do not want to put myself or any member of my family at risk.”

Another neighbour did not want to be named but said: “No one can believe that this happened.

“It was a very strange new year with hardly anyone first footing and everyone staying behind locked doors.

A fire attack at a home in Fort William.
Residents in shock after fire attack in Fort William. Image Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Another neighbour said she didn’t believe that anyone was in the house on Kennedy Road at the time of the incident.

She said: “I have seen people at the house since the fire happened, but I do not think that anyone was in at the time.

“You can see that a window has been broken and that the door is now boarded up.

“From what I can see this was a fire in a letterbox, and that does not happen by accident.”

Fire could have been linked to drugs

One neighbour told The P&J that if it had not been for the fire service things could have been much worse.

She said: “No one can believe what has happened. We have been told that it has to do with both a ‘turf war’ and ‘unpaid drug debts’, but I don’t know if that is true.

“Whatever it is, it is very frightening. To have a fire in these tightly packed houses is very dangerous and whoever it happened to, it was a miracle more damage was not caused or that anyone was injured.”

‘A shock’ to the local community

Officers in Fort William have appealed for information, urging people to get in touch if they can help.

Detective Constable Leona Stewart said: “We are aware this fire was a shock to the local community, and along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

A fire attack took place at a house in Fort William.
Some of the houses in The Plantation are close together. Image Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Additional officers will be in the area and I would encourage the local community to engage with these officers should they require assistance or believe they may have information to assist any of the agencies involved.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to a fire in the doorway of a premises in Fort William at 2.12am on December 31.

“There were no persons within the property, and we understand from the owner that the property is vacant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0462411/23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

The incident happened in Tarbert harbour where a man was found dead.
Body found in Tarbert Harbour as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death
David McAlpine with long hair and shaved head
Man wanted in connection with major UK drugs operation could have travelled to Wick…
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park
Inverness commuters are suffering from an ongoing disruption of Stagecoach buses
Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus
BrewDog film
Movie charting BrewDog's rise to fame is coming to the big screen
Orange lifeboat from Oban.
Injured walker rescued from Isle of Lismore
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie
Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Woman, 51, dies in quad bike accident near Oban
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
Take a look inside Ardross Castle, the Highland gem where BBC series The Traitors is set. Supplied by Ardross Castle.
The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed