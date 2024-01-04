Community living in fear after ‘targeted’ fire attack in Fort William

Residents of a Fort William street say they are living in fear after a neighbour’s house was set alight on Hogmanay.

A property at Kennedy Road was targeted on Sunday, December 31 in the early hours of the morning.

Police have confirmed they are treating the fire “suspicious” and that they have increased patrols in the area.

Neighbours in the area – known as The Plantation – and at the nearby retail park told The P&J they are frightened to speak out about the incident for fear of reprisals.

Fire attack on Fort William home ‘suspicious’

One resident said: “There is so much that I want to say, but I am frightened like many other people as this was a targeted attack.

“I do not want to put myself or any member of my family at risk.”

Another neighbour did not want to be named but said: “No one can believe that this happened.

“It was a very strange new year with hardly anyone first footing and everyone staying behind locked doors.

Another neighbour said she didn’t believe that anyone was in the house on Kennedy Road at the time of the incident.

She said: “I have seen people at the house since the fire happened, but I do not think that anyone was in at the time.

“You can see that a window has been broken and that the door is now boarded up.

“From what I can see this was a fire in a letterbox, and that does not happen by accident.”

Fire could have been linked to drugs

One neighbour told The P&J that if it had not been for the fire service things could have been much worse.

She said: “No one can believe what has happened. We have been told that it has to do with both a ‘turf war’ and ‘unpaid drug debts’, but I don’t know if that is true.

“Whatever it is, it is very frightening. To have a fire in these tightly packed houses is very dangerous and whoever it happened to, it was a miracle more damage was not caused or that anyone was injured.”

‘A shock’ to the local community

Officers in Fort William have appealed for information, urging people to get in touch if they can help.

Detective Constable Leona Stewart said: “We are aware this fire was a shock to the local community, and along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

“Additional officers will be in the area and I would encourage the local community to engage with these officers should they require assistance or believe they may have information to assist any of the agencies involved.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to a fire in the doorway of a premises in Fort William at 2.12am on December 31.

“There were no persons within the property, and we understand from the owner that the property is vacant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0462411/23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.