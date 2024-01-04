Buckie Thistle hail ‘fantastic’ allocation of 5,000 tickets for Celtic Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle hail ‘fantastic’ allocation of 5,000 tickets for Celtic Scottish Cup tie

The Jags will have the opportunity to take a big travelling support to Parkhead later this month.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle commercial director Daniel Farquhar, left, with manager Graeme Stewart
Commercial director Daniel Farquhar hopes every Buckie Thistle fan that wants to attend their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic will have the chance to do so as he hailed their “fantastic” allocation of 5,000 tickets.

The Jags’ request for 5,000 briefs for the glamour fourth round tie at Parkhead against the cup holders and Premiership champions has been granted.

The Breedon Highland League side hope to have tickets on sale for the fixture – which will be played on Sunday January 21 – early next week.

Farquhar is optimistic Buckie will go close to selling out their allocation, but says their main objective was to ensure every Thistle supporter who wishes to attend the tie will be able to.

He said: “We asked for 5,000 tickets and Celtic have kindly agreed to our request which is absolutely fantastic.

“The interest in the fixture has been unbelievable, Buckie’s got a population of about 10,000 and I don’t think many of them will be in the town come Sunday January 21.

“It shows the interest in the club and we’re hopeful we can get close to selling all of the tickets.

Buckie Thistle will take on Celtic later this month.

“From the outset we were hoping for a big allocation, and then if there’s tickets left, we can hand them back to Celtic.

“Even if we sell 3,500-4,000 that would still be really good for the club.

“The big thing for us was to try to ensure that every Buckie Thistle supporter that wants to attend has the opportunity to do so.

“We didn’t want a situation where the tickets are like gold dust and people are scrambling to get them.

“If we don’t sell the allocation, we don’t sell it, but we want everyone to have the best opportunity to get a ticket and go to the game.”

Hoops have been a great help

Farquhar also paid tribute to Celtic for their assistance throughout the process as the clubs agreed on an allocation.

Buckie hope to receive their tickets at the start of next week and will then release further details to fans on how they can be purchased.

Farquhar added: “Celtic have been very accommodating and they’ve been great to deal with.

“They go through this sort of process every time they have a home game, so it’s nothing big to them.

“But it’s massive for Buckie and we’ve been asking a lot of questions, but they’ve been very helpful and really good with us.

There could be as many as 5,000 Buckie Thistle fans inside Celtic Park.

“We’re hoping to receive the tickets on Monday and then we should be able to have them on sale early next week.

“The big question everyone has been asking is: ‘when are tickets going on sale?’

“Celtic and ourselves have tried to deal with things as quickly and efficiently as we can, but with the festive period and things there has been a small delay.

“But overall it’s been well-handled and we hope to have tickets on sale early next week.

“We’ll release further details of how and where to get them in due course.”

