Buckie Thistle hail ‘fantastic’ allocation of 5,000 tickets for Celtic Scottish Cup tie

Commercial director Daniel Farquhar hopes every Buckie Thistle fan that wants to attend their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic will have the chance to do so as he hailed their “fantastic” allocation of 5,000 tickets.

The Jags’ request for 5,000 briefs for the glamour fourth round tie at Parkhead against the cup holders and Premiership champions has been granted.

The Breedon Highland League side hope to have tickets on sale for the fixture – which will be played on Sunday January 21 – early next week.

Farquhar is optimistic Buckie will go close to selling out their allocation, but says their main objective was to ensure every Thistle supporter who wishes to attend the tie will be able to.

He said: “We asked for 5,000 tickets and Celtic have kindly agreed to our request which is absolutely fantastic.

“The interest in the fixture has been unbelievable, Buckie’s got a population of about 10,000 and I don’t think many of them will be in the town come Sunday January 21.

“It shows the interest in the club and we’re hopeful we can get close to selling all of the tickets.

“From the outset we were hoping for a big allocation, and then if there’s tickets left, we can hand them back to Celtic.

“Even if we sell 3,500-4,000 that would still be really good for the club.

“The big thing for us was to try to ensure that every Buckie Thistle supporter that wants to attend has the opportunity to do so.

“We didn’t want a situation where the tickets are like gold dust and people are scrambling to get them.

“If we don’t sell the allocation, we don’t sell it, but we want everyone to have the best opportunity to get a ticket and go to the game.”

Hoops have been a great help

Farquhar also paid tribute to Celtic for their assistance throughout the process as the clubs agreed on an allocation.

Buckie hope to receive their tickets at the start of next week and will then release further details to fans on how they can be purchased.

Farquhar added: “Celtic have been very accommodating and they’ve been great to deal with.

“They go through this sort of process every time they have a home game, so it’s nothing big to them.

“But it’s massive for Buckie and we’ve been asking a lot of questions, but they’ve been very helpful and really good with us.

“We’re hoping to receive the tickets on Monday and then we should be able to have them on sale early next week.

“The big question everyone has been asking is: ‘when are tickets going on sale?’

“Celtic and ourselves have tried to deal with things as quickly and efficiently as we can, but with the festive period and things there has been a small delay.

“But overall it’s been well-handled and we hope to have tickets on sale early next week.

“We’ll release further details of how and where to get them in due course.”