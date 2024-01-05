‘Can you crochet a uterus?’: Oban’s latest post box topper to raise awareness of cervical cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Can you crochet a uterus?’: Oban’s latest post box topper to raise awareness of cervical cancer

The first topper of 2024 is more serious than most as it is encouraging women to have their smear test.

By Louise Glen
Oban postbox topper has a cervical screening health message.
Kirsty MacKenzie has collaborated with NHS worker Angela Anderson to create a health awareness postbox topper. Image: Kirsty MacKenzie.

Oban’s latest postbox topper is raising awareness of cervical cancer thanks to a crocheted uterus.

The topper, on Argyll Square – near Cafe Shore  – is often a talking point because of its acute attention to detail as it depicts local events and celebrations throughout the year.

But the first topper of 2024 is more serious than most as it is encouraging women to have their smear test.

Crocheter Kirsty MacKenzie was approached by NHS worker Angela Anderson, who promotes cancer screening.


Kirsty MacKenzie has collaborated with NHS worker Angela Anderson to create a health awareness postbox topper. Image: Kirsty MacKenzie.

And after being asked “can you crochet a uterus?”, Kirsty was more than happy to take on the unusual challenge.

Kirsty, 36, said: “It is not your average question to get asked but when Angela asked if I could make a topper for cervical screening awareness month, I guess the answer was ‘why not?’.

“In this instance, the idea was all hers and I just created the topper.”

Kirsty, who works for Argyll and Bute Community Health Partnership, said she hoped the topper would be a way into conversations about cervical screening and “why it is so important”.

The topper has a QR code, which offers people more information about getting a smear.

She added: “It’s been really positively received by the local community, which is fantastic.”

“I hope it has reminded people to participate in screening and have conversations about the importance of screening.”

Oban postbox topper will help to raise awareness

A message on NHS Highland Screening Saves Lives Facebook page said: “January is cervical cancer awareness month and the 22 – 28 is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

“Our screening engagement officer Angela has collaborated with The Oban Post Box creator Kirsty to create a novel way to raise awareness!

Oban postbox topper has a cervical screening health message.
The topper has a QR code that people can use to get more information. Image: Kirsty MacKenzie.

“Cervical screening is the best way of reducing your risk of developing cervical cancer – so remember to get checked when you receive your cervical screening invitation!”

Women took to social media to praise the initiative.

Morag Head commented: “Excellent idea ladies. Well done.”

Kirsty first started crocheting postbox toppers in Easter 2022, placing a hen and chicken on the postbox outside Cafe Shore.

Since then there has been a King for the Coronation, pirates for the local sea shanty festival, books for Burn’s Night and a baby Yoda for May 4, among other displays.

Who is offered a smear test and how does it work?

According to NHS Inform, cervical screening is offered every five years to anyone who:

  • is a woman and/or has a cervix
  • lives in Scotland
  • is between the ages of 25 and 64 years

The test usually takes place at a GP surgery and takes around five minutes.

A sample is collected from the cervix and screened for the HPV virus, which causes 99% of all cervical cancers.

This allows those who are at risk of developing cancer can be identified and monitored in the hope of catching and treating any changes early.

