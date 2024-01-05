‘Can you crochet a uterus?’: Oban’s latest post box topper to raise awareness of cervical cancer

Oban’s latest postbox topper is raising awareness of cervical cancer thanks to a crocheted uterus.

The topper, on Argyll Square – near Cafe Shore – is often a talking point because of its acute attention to detail as it depicts local events and celebrations throughout the year.

But the first topper of 2024 is more serious than most as it is encouraging women to have their smear test.

Crocheter Kirsty MacKenzie was approached by NHS worker Angela Anderson, who promotes cancer screening.

And after being asked “can you crochet a uterus?”, Kirsty was more than happy to take on the unusual challenge.

Kirsty, 36, said: “It is not your average question to get asked but when Angela asked if I could make a topper for cervical screening awareness month, I guess the answer was ‘why not?’.

“In this instance, the idea was all hers and I just created the topper.”

Kirsty, who works for Argyll and Bute Community Health Partnership, said she hoped the topper would be a way into conversations about cervical screening and “why it is so important”.

The topper has a QR code, which offers people more information about getting a smear.

She added: “It’s been really positively received by the local community, which is fantastic.”

“I hope it has reminded people to participate in screening and have conversations about the importance of screening.”

Oban postbox topper will help to raise awareness

A message on NHS Highland Screening Saves Lives Facebook page said: “January is cervical cancer awareness month and the 22 – 28 is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

“Our screening engagement officer Angela has collaborated with The Oban Post Box creator Kirsty to create a novel way to raise awareness!

“Cervical screening is the best way of reducing your risk of developing cervical cancer – so remember to get checked when you receive your cervical screening invitation!”

Women took to social media to praise the initiative.

Morag Head commented: “Excellent idea ladies. Well done.”

Kirsty first started crocheting postbox toppers in Easter 2022, placing a hen and chicken on the postbox outside Cafe Shore.

Since then there has been a King for the Coronation, pirates for the local sea shanty festival, books for Burn’s Night and a baby Yoda for May 4, among other displays.

Who is offered a smear test and how does it work?

According to NHS Inform, cervical screening is offered every five years to anyone who:

is a woman and/or has a cervix

lives in Scotland

is between the ages of 25 and 64 years

The test usually takes place at a GP surgery and takes around five minutes.

A sample is collected from the cervix and screened for the HPV virus, which causes 99% of all cervical cancers.

This allows those who are at risk of developing cancer can be identified and monitored in the hope of catching and treating any changes early.