Killer whale dies after becoming stranded off the coast of Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Killer whale dies after becoming stranded off the coast of Orkney

The body of the young female orca, which likely belonged to an offshore pod, has been tested for pollutants to determine its cause of death.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A post-mortem has been carried out to find the cause of death of the orca. SMASS/Tom Hadley
A post-mortem has been carried out to find the cause of death of the orca. SMASS/Tom Hadley

A killer whale has died after becoming stranded off the coast of Orkney.

The young female Orca was found in the sea near Hoy Island on New Year’s Day.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said it had carried out a post-mortem yesterday to identify the cause of death, and that the results would be released in due course.

The team said they had focused on testing the calf for pollutants or entanglement, both factors the animals are particularly vulnerable to.

Orkney is often frequented by Orca pods.  Image: Emma Neave-Webb/ Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative

Killer whale found dead in Orkney was from an offshore pod

SMASS researchers have not identified the stranded Orca as a “known animal” and they believe it belonged to an offshore pod.

Further genetic testing and stable isotope analysis will reveal more information as well as data on the whale’s life history.

The Northern Isles Community currently has 27s, 64s or 65s pods which researchers keep an eye on.

The 27s pod currently has two calves less than five-years-old; the 65s pod has two calves less than three-years-old; and 64s has one calf less than three-years-old.

A check of all eye-patch images of known calves from over the last five years has proved negative, and specialists say they are “confident” this Orca is not a known member of any of the Northern Isles Community pods.

‘Incredible teamwork’ to get young Orca to shore

On the Shetland Orca Sights Facebook page, the team described the operation to recover the calf as “rapidly evolving” and praised the “incredible teamwork at sea and on the ground by Robbie Stanger, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Northwards, Redlands Farm and RNLI Stromness.

Calf survival in some Orca populations is just around 50% in their first year of life.

Film on West Coast killer whales to hit home their plight

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Oban postbox topper has a cervical screening health message.
'Can you crochet a uterus?': Oban's latest post box topper to raise awareness of…
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years
Gordon Fyfe scoops major media award for lifetime achievement
The Longhouse
Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k
Mary the sheep
Mary the 'Queen of Castle Moyle' - can you help Skye's lonely sheep?
Tain Sheriff Court
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail
The incident happened in Tarbert harbour where a man was found dead.
Body found in Tarbert Harbour as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death
A fire attack on a house in Fort William.
Community living in fear after 'targeted' fire attack in Fort William
David McAlpine with long hair and shaved head
Man wanted in connection with major UK drugs operation could have travelled to Wick…
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park