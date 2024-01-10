Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled

Harbour master says parts of the boat had been reported as a potential hazard for sailors.

By Michelle Henderson
Staff are removing part of the sunken yacht from the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Staff are removing part of the sunken yacht from the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Debris has been cleared from the scene where a yacht capsized near Lochinver.

Staff from nearby Lochinver Harbour sailed around to Strathan Bay today to begin clearing away wreckage from the shoreline.

The clean-up operation comes just days after a major search operation was launched following the discovery of a sunken yacht.

Debris was found washed up along the coastline and a mast was spotted by the coastguard 25 yards offshore shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

A digger holds up the debris collected from Strathan Bay.
Parts of the yacht’s mast, rigging and sail were recovered from the bay. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The incident has left locals puzzled, as it is not yet known if the vessel was occupied at the time or whether the owners have been traced.

Debris from sunken yacht reported as a navigational hazard

Harbour master Joe Mackay was one of the first on the scene after being made aware of a “navigational hazard” in the bay.

However, upon further investigations at the site, they discovered the mast and rigging from the sunken yacht.

Recoverable debris was brought ashore to Lochinver Harbour
Recoverable debris was brought ashore to Lochinver Harbour today as investigations continue. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Joe said: “It was reported to us as a navigational hazard. They thought it might be a hazard for the boats coming in and out, so we went and had a look and it turned out to be the mast and rigging off a yacht.

“It did come as a surprise; especially when you think it is a couple of bits of driftwood that have come down the river.

“There are bits and pieces washed up on the shore but that’s the thing that’s causing us the concern, with boats coming in and out of the harbour.”

Staff onboard a small orange boat bring debris from the Strathan Bay.
Recoverable debris was removed from Strathan Bay by staff from Lochinver Harbour earlier today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Returning to base, the harbour master raised the alarm sparking a major multi-agency rescue operation.

Lifeboats launched

Lochinver lifeboat was launched as police and coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool made their way to the remote area.

Coastguard rescue helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway were also tasked to assist with the operation.

A man dressed in blue waterproof overalls and a high vis jacket surveys the debris.
Staff from Lochinver Harbour were seen carrying parts of the debris as they arrived back to shore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

On Tuesday police divers were called to the scene to begin an underwater search of the wreckage following rigorous, land, sea and air searches by rescue crews.

Five days on, harbour staff returned to the site to recover wreckage from the bay, which harbour master Joe says will be handed over to the police for further investigation.

‘We’ve kept the parts for the police’

Pictures taken at the scene show parts of the mast, rigging and sail being brought in by boat to Lochinver Harbour.

Speaking at the harbour, Joe added: “We’ve just taken in the mast, rigging and the sail. From the harbour’s point of view, it was a navigational hazard.

“If it were to break free and hit a boat, it would be a big problem.

“We got clearance from the police that we could clear it because it’s an issue we have been worried about. We’ve kept the parts we’ve taken in and they will be kept for the police.”

The sign for Strathan on the shores of Strathan Bay.
Wreckage from the capsized yacht was found at Strathan Bay on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The incident has left locals curious, with many questions left unanswered.

Police confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, they said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, we were made aware of a capsized yacht at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

