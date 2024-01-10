Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled

Debris has been cleared from the scene where a yacht capsized near Lochinver.

Staff from nearby Lochinver Harbour sailed around to Strathan Bay today to begin clearing away wreckage from the shoreline.

The clean-up operation comes just days after a major search operation was launched following the discovery of a sunken yacht.

Debris was found washed up along the coastline and a mast was spotted by the coastguard 25 yards offshore shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

The incident has left locals puzzled, as it is not yet known if the vessel was occupied at the time or whether the owners have been traced.

Debris from sunken yacht reported as a navigational hazard

Harbour master Joe Mackay was one of the first on the scene after being made aware of a “navigational hazard” in the bay.

However, upon further investigations at the site, they discovered the mast and rigging from the sunken yacht.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Joe said: “It was reported to us as a navigational hazard. They thought it might be a hazard for the boats coming in and out, so we went and had a look and it turned out to be the mast and rigging off a yacht.

“It did come as a surprise; especially when you think it is a couple of bits of driftwood that have come down the river.

“There are bits and pieces washed up on the shore but that’s the thing that’s causing us the concern, with boats coming in and out of the harbour.”

Returning to base, the harbour master raised the alarm sparking a major multi-agency rescue operation.

Lifeboats launched

Lochinver lifeboat was launched as police and coastguard teams from Achiltibuie and Ullapool made their way to the remote area.

Coastguard rescue helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway were also tasked to assist with the operation.

On Tuesday police divers were called to the scene to begin an underwater search of the wreckage following rigorous, land, sea and air searches by rescue crews.

Five days on, harbour staff returned to the site to recover wreckage from the bay, which harbour master Joe says will be handed over to the police for further investigation.

‘We’ve kept the parts for the police’

Pictures taken at the scene show parts of the mast, rigging and sail being brought in by boat to Lochinver Harbour.

Speaking at the harbour, Joe added: “We’ve just taken in the mast, rigging and the sail. From the harbour’s point of view, it was a navigational hazard.

“If it were to break free and hit a boat, it would be a big problem.

“We got clearance from the police that we could clear it because it’s an issue we have been worried about. We’ve kept the parts we’ve taken in and they will be kept for the police.”

The incident has left locals curious, with many questions left unanswered.

Police confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, they said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, we were made aware of a capsized yacht at Strathan Bay, Lochinver.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”