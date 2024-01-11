UK mainland’s most northerly bakery Stacks at John O’Groats up for sale after ‘seven wonderful years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UK mainland’s most northerly bakery Stacks at John O’Groats up for sale after ‘seven wonderful years’

Stacks bakery on the NC500 has gone on the market.

By Louise Glen
Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O'Groats Image: Stacks.

Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O’Groats – known as being the most northerly on the UK mainland – has been put up for sale.

After more than seven years of family ownership, award-winning Stacks is being sold privately for offers of £360,000.

The business is named after the Stacks of Duncansby found off the coast of Caithness.

John O’Groats on the NC500 route, and welcomes many travellers who have walked from Land’s End each year.

Mum and daughter owners Teresa and Rebecca Wymer have built up the business since renovating the derelict Caithness Pottery in 2015.

The business opened up a year later in 2016.

The Wymer family built Stacks using reclaimed materials, upcycled products and “a big dollop of passion and hot chocolate to get us through the winter months.”

Before the bakery, Teresa ran a five-star bed and breakfast for 10 years and before that was a professional cake decorator, all while home-educating her two children.

A party is in full swing at Stacks Deli and Bakery. Image: Stacks.

​Rebecca left school and worked as a pastry chef throughout Scotland for six years, before taking on the management of the kitchen.

The women say they have “loved every minute” at Stacks and plan to give up the business to pursue new “adventures”.

Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O’Groats up for sale

Fans of the bakery’s best sellers such as its giant sausage rolls, Belgian chocolate brownies or double cheddar cheese scones, will be relieved to hear Teresa and Rebecca don’t plan to leave before they have found a new owner.

Rebecca said: “We have loved every minute of our time running Stacks but life moves on and it’s time for a new adventure.

“It would be fantastic to find a buyer who loves the area and the people as much as we do.”

Rebecca jokes: “Whatever that may bring!

“The business remains open and very much trading as usual until the right buyer is found.”

She added: “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to take on a business with a strong local reputation, social media popularity and various revenue streams already well established.

Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O’Groats is at the very north of the Scottish mainland. Image: Stacks. .

“With the benefit of the highly popular location, the premises could also be a blank slate, allowing someone to make their own personal dream come true.”

The sale is by private arrangement. For more information, the owners have been asked to be contacted by email at stacksjog@aol.com.

More details can be found on the bakery’s Facebook page.

Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O’Groats Image: Stacks.

