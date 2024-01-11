UK mainland’s most northerly bakery Stacks at John O’Groats up for sale after ‘seven wonderful years’

Stacks Deli and Bakery in John O’Groats – known as being the most northerly on the UK mainland – has been put up for sale.

After more than seven years of family ownership, award-winning Stacks is being sold privately for offers of £360,000.

The business is named after the Stacks of Duncansby found off the coast of Caithness.

John O’Groats on the NC500 route, and welcomes many travellers who have walked from Land’s End each year.

Mum and daughter owners Teresa and Rebecca Wymer have built up the business since renovating the derelict Caithness Pottery in 2015.

The business opened up a year later in 2016.

The Wymer family built Stacks using reclaimed materials, upcycled products and “a big dollop of passion and hot chocolate to get us through the winter months.”

Before the bakery, Teresa ran a five-star bed and breakfast for 10 years and before that was a professional cake decorator, all while home-educating her two children.

​Rebecca left school and worked as a pastry chef throughout Scotland for six years, before taking on the management of the kitchen.

The women say they have “loved every minute” at Stacks and plan to give up the business to pursue new “adventures”.

Fans of the bakery’s best sellers such as its giant sausage rolls, Belgian chocolate brownies or double cheddar cheese scones, will be relieved to hear Teresa and Rebecca don’t plan to leave before they have found a new owner.

Rebecca said: “We have loved every minute of our time running Stacks but life moves on and it’s time for a new adventure.

“It would be fantastic to find a buyer who loves the area and the people as much as we do.”

Rebecca jokes: “Whatever that may bring!

“The business remains open and very much trading as usual until the right buyer is found.”

She added: “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to take on a business with a strong local reputation, social media popularity and various revenue streams already well established.

“With the benefit of the highly popular location, the premises could also be a blank slate, allowing someone to make their own personal dream come true.”

The sale is by private arrangement. For more information, the owners have been asked to be contacted by email at stacksjog@aol.com.

More details can be found on the bakery’s Facebook page.