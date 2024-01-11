Crash closes A9 at Daviot southbound – but drivers warned of debris on northbound carriageway

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has been closed southbound at Daviot following a collision.

Drivers on the northbound carriageway have been asked to be cautious due to debris on the road.

Wintry conditions are also being reported in the area.

A report by Traffic Scotland on X said: “The A9 at Daviot is currently closed southbound due to a collision.

“Northbound is open although there is debris.

“Wintry conditions are also being reported in the area so please take care.

“Police are on the scene.”

We have asked police for more information.