Islay sub-postmaster hit by Horizon scandal ‘put hand in own pocket’ to cover shortfalls

A former Islay sub-postmaster said he often put his hand in his own pocket to make up the shortfall in cash identified by a faulty computer system at the centre of the Horizon scandal.

Alastair Redman ran Portnhaven Post Office for 12 years before selling up in 2017.

He, along with countless others, were told that shortfalls in income were their responsibility – and that he was a lone voice in complaining about the Fujitsu accounting system.

Mr Redman has spoken after the ground-breaking ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ shed light on the inaccurate reporting of the Horizon accounting system that led to the convictions of so many Post Office workers.

Some of those accused or prosecuted committed suicide over the scandal.

Yesterday former Post Office boss Paula Vennells said she would return her CBE.

Mr Redman, who is now an Argyll and Bute councillor, said: “The Post Office scandal has shaken our nation to the core.

“The losses incurred by postmasters will range from a few pounds here and there, to tens of thousands.

“Nearly all sub-postmasters made good on all sorts of discrepancies with their own money.”

Former Islay sub-postmaster says compensation offered is “not nearly enough”

It is understood that Fujitsu engineers were able to log into the Horizon system remotely.

And without the permission or knowledge of the sub-postmaster, could make changes to figures, stock levels and details.

Mr Redman continued: “The only way to get (proper compensation) for everyone affected is for every Horizon transaction correction that has ever come through and been settled to cash or cheque between 1999 and 2015 to be paid back to the relevant postmaster.

“It seems impossible for the Post Office to prove what is a glitch and what is not while they used the faulty Horizon system.

“Also sub-postmasters were not paid for holidays, not paid for all of the hours they worked, nor given any pensions. That was evil enough but the Post Office’s actions through the courts destroyed people’s lives.

“What little that has been offered in recompense is not nearly enough. This all has to be included in any compensation.

“The £75,000 offered to sub-postmasters is not enough for a life, and lives have been destroyed by this.

“Relationships have broken up, people have died because of this.

“The fight for justice continues.”

Both the Scottish and UK Governments have said they are acting urgently to quash convictions.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We fully share the aims of the current Public Inquiry, set up to get to the truth of what happened in the past and accountability. It’s for the Inquiry to reach its own independent conclusions after consideration of all the evidence on the issues it is examining.

“We are acutely aware of the human cost of the scandal and are doing all we can to right the wrongs of the past, as far as that is possible. Both Post Office and Government are committed to providing full, fair and final compensation for the people affected.

“To date, offers of more than £138 million have been made to around 2,700 Postmasters, the majority of which have been agreed and paid. Interim payments continue to be made in other cases which have not yet been resolved.”