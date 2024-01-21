Highland residents travelling hundreds of miles to see an NHS dentist due to “appalling” dental crisis

People living in the Highlands are being forced to travel hundreds of miles to see an NHS dentist because of an “appalling” dental crisis in the region.

One family told The P&J they go to Edinburgh for appointments, while another takes a 50-mile trip to Invergordon – the closest NHS dentist to Inverness currently accepting patients.

The Press and Journal has spoken to several affected residents after concerns were raised that people are finding it impossible to register with a practice, while others are being removed from patient lists altogether.

The NHS has confirmed that a new dental practice in Inverness will open later in the year, with more details to be released.

But one local councillor still brands the situation “appalling” and says that a “two-tier system” is putting people at risk.

Highlanders travelling hundreds of miles to see an NHS dentist

Stacey Sutherland, who lives in Nethy Bridge near Grantown on Spey, travels to Edinburgh to see a dentist.

The 38-year-old, who lives with partner Andy and their seven-year-old daughter Lottie, moved from the capital to Nethy just over a year ago, and have remained with their previous dentist because they cannot register with one where they live.

She said: “There are just no spaces available nearby. I have called the dental helpline several times to be told Invergordon is the only place accepting NHS patients.

“Lottie is seven and we can’t get her registered either.

“We are thinking about taking out a dental insurance policy then that way we can go to a private dentist close by.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Paterson, from Inverness, received a letter last July saying she was no longer a patient at her practice following the departure of her dentist.

She cannot find another in the area who will take her on.

She said: “How is it possible that we don’t have anywhere in the Inverness area that can take on patients?

“Ironically, I had been at the dentist the day I got the letter saying I would be removed from their register in three months.

“They offered me a private plan, so that means they have a slot ready.

“I’m a working member of society who is financing the NHS through taxes. Why should I go private?”

She continued: “What on earth is going on with the NHS? It’s all business now.

“I’m very lucky because I’m a full-time worker who is in a position to afford a private plan if I needed one.

“But what about those people who are in a vulnerable financial situation?

“What’s happening to those individuals and what’s the government doing to support our society?”

Another Inverness patient, a 33-year-old housewife who asked to remain anonymous, told The P&J she must wait seven months to get two fillings.

She is registered at the Inverness Stoneyfield Dental Practice, where she called last October to say she was in pain.

She said: “I was told unless the pain was unbearable that I couldn’t have an emergency appointment.

“I phoned again the next day and was told I could have a check-up in November, which was a long time to wait but I was managing with painkillers.

“I was eventually told that I needed two fillings. But the dentist said there would be a bit of a wait as he is the only dentist at the practice as the other was just leaving.

“The appointment is in May 2024.”

She added: “The receptionist did tell me however that if I paid privately ‘you can come in tomorrow for the fillings’ – which would be done by the same dentist.”

Inverness councillor finds the situation ‘appalling’

Inverness councillor David Gregg, who is a qualified doctor, described the situation as “appalling”.

The Milburn Ward councillor said: “It’s appalling to hear that people are being taken off NHS patient lists, but can stay on lists if they can pay privately. This two tier system means those who with money get treatment, and those without suffer from avoidable problems.

“The Scottish Government is leaving dentistry in the Highlands to decay. These figures show over the past few years long waits have soared, the number of procedures has fallen sharply and dentists have been lost across Scotland.

“The fact they’ve allowed the situation to get so bad Invernessians have to drive 50 miles to get their teeth fixed should be embarrassing them into action.”

NHS Highland to open another dental practice in Inverness

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “The NHS Highland Dental Helpline provides up-to-date information on dental practices accepting patients for NHS dental registration. The Dental Helpline would also arrange emergency dental appointments if required. The contact details for the Dental Helpline are: Telephone 08001412362 or email nhshighland.dentalhelpline@nhs.scot.

“A new NHS dental practice in Inverness will open later in the year. We will share information on this once the date is confirmed.

“We can also confirm Invergordon practice is still accepting NHS patients.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it accepts accessing dental care in some areas is “challenging” and that it is working with health boards to ensure they have the necessary support to provide care for patients.

“We introduced major NHS dental payment reform on 1 November 2023 which includes a new fee structure designed to make it more attractive for dentists to provide NHS services. Despite the challenges presented to the profession during the pandemic, we have maintained a strong track record in growing the NHS dental workforce in Scotland with 57 dentists per 100,000 of the population and an increase in ‘high street’ dentists.

“We continue to work closely with NHS Boards to maximise capacity and reduce the length of time people are waiting for appointments and treatment. This includes targets to address long waits and delivery of our £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan. We are seeing significant recovery in NHS dental service provision since infection restrictions were lifted with 3.8 million courses of treatment in the 12 months to June 2023 – an increase of 27% on the previous year.

“We invest more than £400 million in dentistry each year and the new NHS fee system, introduced on 1 November, will continue enhanced payments to practices for patients from the most deprived areas.”