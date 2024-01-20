Island land reform hero to be remembered in Edinburgh lecture in his name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Island land reform hero to be remembered in Edinburgh lecture in his name

Simon Fraser played a key role in major community buyouts.

By John Ross
Simon Fraser's expertise proved invaluable to many communities
Simon Fraser's expertise proved invaluable to many communities

Simon Fraser played a key role in the biggest community buyouts and his legacy will help shape future land reform.

The Lewis-based lawyer, who died in 2016, helped the pioneering Assynt crofters take over their land in 1992.

His expertise then proved invaluable in other high-profile community purchases,  including in Eigg, Gigha, South Uist, Galson and North Harris.

He also gave behind-the-scenes advice to multiple other groups seeking to take over land or assets.

That contribution will be marked on January 24 with the inaugural Simon Fraser Memorial Lecture in Edinburgh.

Who is attending?

The event, organised by Community Land Scotland (CLS), will see expert speakers and cultural figures contribute to the debate on land reform and community ownership.

Guests include Simon’s wife Ann, songwriter Karine Polwart, and CLS vice chair Agnes Rennie.

Also attending is Maggie Fyffe, who led the famous buyout of Eigg in 1997.

She said: “Simon sincerely believed in empowering communities and he had the know-how to make that happen.

“It is a real honour for me to be involved in the memorial lecture and to share thoughts about Simon’s legacy and where we might go from here in community buyouts.”

She said Mr Fraser was “hugely knowledgeable” and found solutions when things looked difficult.

Simon Fraser was a legal expert on land reform

“He was totally committed and believed in community ownership as a way to rejuvenate rural communities.

“If nothing had changed, and the community hadn’t taken control, I think Eigg would have dwindled and people would have left.

“The crofters had some security, but otherwise housing and employment were often at the whim of the landowners.”

Another buyout pioneer, David Cameron from North Harris said, despite what has been achieved, Mr Fraser would have wanted more done.

“‘I think if Simon was looking down today there would be an element of frustration that more hasn’t happened since that earlier period.

“Why aren’t there more big buyouts now? And Simon would have been at the front, pushing hardest on that campaign.”

‘He would have like to have seen more buyouts’

Maggie Mackay, who joined Simon’s law firm in 2007, agrees.

“Ideally, I think Simon would have liked to have seen many more buyouts across the country.

“And he would certainly have liked to see the Western Isles completely under community control.”

Maggie Fyffe led the Eigg community buyout

Dr Josh Doble is Community Land Scotland’s policy manager. He said the annual lecture will be a platform to discuss and celebrate land reform.

He added: “Land reform, community wealth building and how our land is used to address the pressing ecological and social issues we face is going to be crucial to the wellbeing of Scotland in the years ahead.

“We look forward to the Simon Fraser Memorial Lecture being a key contribution to that discussion.”

