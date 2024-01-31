Was escapee monkey bullied into fleeing wildlife park – and is ‘lonely’ animal on the hunt for new pals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Was escapee monkey bullied into fleeing wildlife park – and is ‘lonely’ animal on the hunt for new pals?

An expert offered us an intriguing insight into the mind of the runaway primate.

By Chris Cromar
Monkey sitting in garden.
The monkey was spotted in a garden on Sunday. Image: Carl Nagle.

Could a missing monkey that has captured the heart of the nation after going on the run actually just be looking for new friends?

That’s the theory of James Anderson, and he is better placed than most to pontificate on the Japanese macaque mindset.

James – a Scot who is an emeritus professor at Kyoto University in Japan – gave us his take on the Highland Wildlife Park escapee.

The academic specialises in animal behaviour, and has studied various types of primate for more than 40 years.

He reckons the monkey may have been forced to flee bullies in his enclosure amid rising tensions during mating season, staging a “giant leap” over a wall into the outside world.

And while its ensuing escapades around the Highlands may seem curious to some, the lonely creature could actually be looking for a new, friendlier, troop to join.

Monkey in garden.
The monkey stopped by a garden in Kincraig for some bird feed. Image: Carl Nagel.

Was missing monkey ‘pushed out’ by love rivals?

The escaped Japanese macaque was first spotted in the village of Kincraig on Sunday, after leaving the park.

It remains on the run and local social media pages have become something of a Planet of the Japes as many have turned the unusual episode into humorous memes.

While many have speculated on its reasons for departing, James thinks he has the answer.

He told us: “Sometimes they actually get pushed out of the group by resident males as a way of reducing the competition for reproductive opportunities.

“It’s now getting towards the end of the mating season, so there’ll be competition for females and some conflict might break out.

“The males can really jump the fences in captive groups just to get away from aggression… And that may be what’s happened here.”

Did the missing monkey make a desperate bid for freedom to get away from aggressive primates? Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Did monkey think ‘I’ve had enough of this’?

And, despite the best efforts of keepers, it might not be in any hurry to get home.

James added:  “I think he’s just decided that he’s had enough of this, so he’s out there.”

“They can travel many kilometres in search of a new group.

“Sometimes these migrant males can actually spend quite a long time on their own before they actually integrate into a new group.”

James Anderson.
James Anderson works at Kyoto University in Japan. Image: ResearchGate.

Of course, while the Highlands boasts a range of animals, any primate looking to find a group of Japanese macaques to latch onto is likely to be left disappointed.

In it native Japan, there would be “thousands and thousands” of snow monkeys to choose from.

Despite the frayed relations in the enclosure, James thinks it might decide to return home…

The professor said: “He could probably go back to the group, especially when the conflict over the access to females goes down.

“He’s got friends and family in the group I’d imagine, so he’ll be missing contact with them and he might eventually make his own way back.”

How would monkey react to being approached?

Mr Anderson also said the Highland Wildlife Park absconder will be hungry and missing physical contact whilst in “no man’s land”, which includes huddling with others at nighttime.

“It’s got to be able to find some warm little nook and cranny somewhere when the temperature goes down at night,” he continued.

Man controlling drone.
Drones are helping in the search for the missing Japanese macaque. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Although they are “not especially dangerous”, the primate would not likely attack someone, said the expert.

He also told The P&J that they do not like being touched by strangers, adding: “I think with this individual, its first reaction is going to be to flee as it sees humans approach.”

Positively though, he thinks if the monkey comes close to the park, the staff – who he could possibly recognise – may be able to lure him back with some fruit and “nice treats”.

Search ‘could last some time’

So when might it be caught and taken back to the park?

James said: “It could last some time.

“But in places where I’ve worked before, exactly the same scenario occurred and we were able to reintroduce back to the group.”

Drone footage released as search for missing Highland monkey enters fourth day

Conversation