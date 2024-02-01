Escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey found and returned to enclosure after four days on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey found and returned to enclosure after four days on the run

The Japanese macaque went missing on Sunday and had been spotted running amok in the nearby village of Kincraig.

By Chris Cromar
Monkey feature.
The Japanese macaque has been captured.

An escaped monkey has been in found – in a garden eating from a birdfeeder – four days after going missing from Highland Wildlife Park.

The Japanese macaque has been returned to its enclosure and is being checked over by medical staff after it was captured in the surrounding area at around 10am today.

The monkey was confirmed missing from the zoo, near Aviemore, on Sunday.

It was first spotted in a garden in the nearby village of Kincraig, with one resident saying: “We went outside the house and there it was in the garden. It was amazing.”

Monkey sitting in garden.
The monkey was spotted in a garden on Sunday. Image: Carl Nagle.

Rangers from the park, armed with nets and tranquiliser guns, attempted to get the monkey down from a mound, however, it evaded capture.

On Monday, a thermal imaging drone was deployed in the search for the primate.

Jonny Porteous of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with a drone.
Jonny Porteous of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team operating their thermal imaging drone in the search for the missing monkey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The next day, 45-minute footage of him was seen, however, park staff staff confirmed he was not in a location where they were confident they could “bring him in safely”.

Yesterday it was also recorded on drone footage as the search intensified.

‘Eating from a birdfeeder’ when caught

Living collections operations manager at Highland Wildlife Park, Keith Gilchrist said: “We can confirm we have successfully caught the macaque that escaped from the park on Sunday, named Honshu.

“After a call to our hotline just after 10am our keepers and drone team made their way to a member of the public’s garden where the monkey was eating from a birdfeeder and successfully used a tranquiliser dart to catch him.

“The monkey is on the way back to the park with our keepers, where he will be looked over by one of our vet team and reintroduced to sub-adult males within the group.

“We want to thank everyone who has helped during the process and will continue to share any further updates.”

