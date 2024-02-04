Win for Press and Journal reporter at Highland media awards

The Press and Journal took home silverware at the annual Highlands and Islands Media Awards this weekend.

Journalist Stuart Findlay was named Feature Writer of the Year, at the Press Ball at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Friday.

Stuart won his award after submitting three entries relating to a mother’s heartbreak after her baby died in her arms, the disappearance of Finn Creaney and the Bealach na Ba.

Win for Press and Journal

Stuart said said: “(I’m) really honoured to take home this award.

“As always, it was a terrific event and I had a great time catching up with everyone from across the industry.”

P&J journalist Lauren Robertson was also shortlisted for Feature Writer of the Year while colleague David Mackay was shortlisted in the Business Writer category.

Editor Craig Walker said: “The team at The Press and Journal work hard every day to produce a variety of local news our readers need to keep them informed of what’s happening in their area.

“It’s always nice to be recognised at awards ceremonies and I’m delighted for Stuart for his latest awards win.

“Congratulations also to David and Lauren for being shortlisted, which is also a great achievement.”

Gordon Fyfe, who recently stood down as chairman of the Media Awards Judging Panel, received the Barron Trophy for lifelong achievement in journalism.

Each year the press awards select four local charities to support from their fundraising efforts, which include an auction, raffle and tombola.

​The awards have raised more than £110,000 to a wide range of organisations, with all of the money remaining in the Highlands and Islands.