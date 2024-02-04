Stirling Bull Sales: Morayshire breeder lands Beef Shorthorn championship

Morayshire breeder Grant Stephen ruled supreme amongst the Beef Shorthorns at Stirling Bull Sales on Sunday.

Judged by John Scott of Fearn Farm, Tain, the supreme honours went to Glendual Sammy, from Grant’s 14-cow herd at Hatton Farm Cottage, Dallas, Forres.

Securing a first ever championship win here for Grant, who established his herd in 2015, was the March 2022-born AI son of Fearn Godfather.

Bred out of HW Gorgeous Tessa, which was purchased as a calf at foot with her dam at the herd dispersal, he stood reserve junior male champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, as well as breed champion at Nairn and Keith, and third at the Royal Highland.

Reserve overall champion was similarly aged Westbroad Scotia, from new breeder Natalie Hynd of the Welbeck herd, Galston, Ayrshire.

This one was bought in as a calf last February, and is by the 12,000gns Shawhill Leroy, out of Westbroad Rusty 15.

He has won a host of tickets for Natalie including junior champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, reserve overall at the Great Yorkshire and reserve male at the Highland.

Lucinda Townsend’s Coxhill Scout from Moffat, took reserve senior, while the reserve intermediate championship went to Alistair Clark and family’s Duncanziemere Saltire, from Ayrshire.

Junior champion was Sovereign of Upsall, from Upsall Castle Farms, Thirsk, with the runner-up going to Willingham Salamander from Alan Haigh, Balquhadly Farm, Brechin.