Stirling Bull Sales: Morayshire breeder lands Beef Shorthorn championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Morayshire breeder lands Beef Shorthorn championship

The Beef Shorthorn judging took place on Sunday afternoon at Stirling.

By Katrina Macarthur
Grant Stephen with his winning bull Glendual Sammy and his parents Sandy and Gillian from Dallas, Forres.
Grant Stephen with his winning bull Glendual Sammy and his parents Sandy and Gillian from Dallas, Forres.

Morayshire breeder Grant Stephen ruled supreme amongst the Beef Shorthorns at Stirling Bull Sales on Sunday.

Judged by John Scott of Fearn Farm, Tain, the supreme honours went to Glendual Sammy, from Grant’s 14-cow herd at Hatton Farm Cottage, Dallas, Forres.

Securing a first ever championship win here for Grant, who established his herd in 2015, was the March 2022-born AI son of Fearn Godfather.

Bred out of HW Gorgeous Tessa, which was purchased as a calf at foot with her dam at the herd dispersal, he stood reserve junior male champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, as well as breed champion at Nairn and Keith, and third at the Royal Highland.

Reserve overall champion was similarly aged Westbroad Scotia, from new breeder Natalie Hynd of the Welbeck herd, Galston, Ayrshire.

This one was bought in as a calf last February, and is by the 12,000gns Shawhill Leroy, out of Westbroad Rusty 15.

He has won a host of tickets for Natalie including junior champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, reserve overall at the Great Yorkshire and reserve male at the Highland.

Lucinda Townsend’s Coxhill Scout from Moffat, took reserve senior, while the reserve intermediate championship went to Alistair Clark and family’s Duncanziemere Saltire, from Ayrshire.

Junior champion was Sovereign of Upsall, from Upsall Castle Farms, Thirsk, with the runner-up going to Willingham Salamander from Alan Haigh, Balquhadly Farm, Brechin.

More from Farming

The Aberdeen-Angus championship was won by June Barclay of the Harestone herd, with Neil and Mark Wattie from Tonley in reserve.
Stirling Bull Sales: Harestone and Tonley take top tickets in Aberdeen-Angus
Jeremy Clarkson has backed the French farmers after posting a message on social media. (Image: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)
Jeremy Clarkson backs farming protests
New fellows of IAAS left to right professor Ken Sloan, vice chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams, Nick Woodmass, Andrew Weir, James Scott, IAAS president Alan Hutcheon, Jenna Ballantyne, Amy Haddow and IAAS executive director Neil Wilson.
Young Scottish auctioneers qualify at Harper Adams
Glen Feshie in Cairngorms National Park.
Farmers concerned that entire Highland region could become a national park
Fundraising pals Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie.
Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle
Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs
The Glenisla House team - stockman Ian Burgess, Catriona Gibb, Major John Gibb and assistant stockman Max Smith - with Glenisla Sirrocco. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The future remains bright for Beef Shorthorns says veteran breeder
Alex Davie is a civil engineer to trade but dedicates much of his spare time to his herd of Aberdeen-Angus near Lumphanan. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.
Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire
Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers