Man cut from car after Black Isle crash

A man has been cut from a car after a crash in the Black Isle.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A832 Tore to Fortrose road at around 11am on Sunday.

The incident happened close to Tore Service Station.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed two appliances from Inverness had been sent to the scene.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the man from one of the vehicles.

A total of four people involved in the crash were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The nature or severity of any injuries has not been confirmed.

More to follow