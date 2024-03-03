Man cut from car after Black Isle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man cut from car after Black Isle crash

The collision involving two cars happened on the A832 near Tore.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news image.

A man has been cut from a car after a crash in the Black Isle.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A832 Tore to Fortrose road at around 11am on Sunday.

The incident happened close to Tore Service Station.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed two appliances from Inverness had been sent to the scene.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the man from one of the vehicles.

A total of four people involved in the crash were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The nature or severity of any injuries has not been confirmed.

More to follow

More from Highlands & Islands

Man snowboarding at Cairngorm Mountain
Cairngorm Mountain moves to 5-day week due to lack of snow
Post Thumbnail
Nairn boxing coach threatened to 'beat up' stepsons in row over dirty dishes
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Ban for Dingwall man found slumped in car outside his work with needle and…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fort William paedophile Alexander Farquhar Picture shows; Fort William paedophile Alexander Farquhar. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/02/2024
Pillar of Highland community hid 'depraved' desire for children
An inquiry is being launched into the death of Chloe Morrison. Image: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson.
Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher's lorry death
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland's next national park?
Paul Jeffrey, owner of Haggis House and The Geographer restaurant, Fort William.
Fort William High Street to welcome a new shop with a creative difference
Inverness Sheriff Court, where the winding-up by court order took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the monkeys in crates to their new home.
Goodbye Highlands, hello Edinburgh: Honshu and friends arrive at new zoo home