Brechin City to complain to Scottish FA over ‘nonsensical decision’ following late postponement of Highland League match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City to complain to Scottish FA over ‘nonsensical decision’ following late postponement of Highland League match

Brechin City and Keith had hoped to push the kick-off of the Kynoch Park fixture back to 4.30pm.

By Danny Law
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Supplied by Brechin City.
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Supplied by Brechin City.

Brechin City intend to make a formal complaint to the Scottish FA following the late postponement of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixture against Keith.

More than 130 Brechin fans had made the journey to Kynoch Park for the fixture as Brechin looked to regain top spot after dropping to second following Banks o’ Dee’s 3-2 win against Turriff United on Friday night.

But the game was called off following a 2.15pm pitch inspection, despite both clubs agreeing to delay kick-off until 4.300pm in a bid to get the match played.

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie said the decision to postpone the match was “one of the most baffling” he had ever seen.

In a club statement, he said: “On behalf of Brechin City FC and Andy Troup (Keith FC chairman), I would like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to a game of football at Kynoch Park yesterday.

“For reasons outwith our control, the referee decided that the game should be postponed. This is one of the most baffling decisions I have ever seen.

“Both clubs had agreed that we could delay the kick off to 4.30pm if required to allow for sand to be put down to cover the small area that was giving the referee concern.

“The weather was perfect with clear blue skies and no rain forecast for the remainder of the day.

“I would like to highlight that both sets of management and players along with myself and Andy wanted to play the game.

“Far too often I hear the word ‘players safety’ yet we never see a game cancelled in summer when pitches can be rock hard because of a lack of rain.

“We had over 130 people who had made their way to Keith yesterday and I can only apologise for the lack of common sense that resulted in the game being postponed at 2.15pm.

“The club will be making a formal complaint to Crawford Allan, head of refereeing operations at the SFA.

“Our fans continue to turn out in huge numbers and it is disappointing to see so many feel let down by a nonsensical decision.”

Highland League: Reaction from every game as Wick Academy defeat Formartine United

More from Highland League

Wick player-manager Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage.
Highland League: Reaction from every game as Wick Academy defeat Formartine United
CR0047163 Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Dudgeon Park on March 2 2024. Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher (17), fourth from left, scores their winning goal against Brora. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'All he needs is one chance' - Mark Cowie hails Sean Butcher's late Fraserburgh…
CR0047163 Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh at Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League on March 2 2024. Sean Butcher, number 17 fourth from left, scores Fraserburgh's winner against Brora. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media. Pics for Callum Captioned versions to follow. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat Brora Rangers with last-gasp winner
1 March 2024. Banks O' Dee FC, Spain Park, Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen. Breedon Highland League. Banks O' Dee FC v Turiff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring Banks o' Dee's second goal against Turriff CREDIT - Jasperimage
Highland League: Banks o' Dee go top after thrilling comeback against Turriff United
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, right, ahead of the sides' Breedon Highland League meeting at Dudgeon Park on March 2 2024. Collage created on March 1 2024.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers face Fraserburgh in cup final dress…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff manager Warren Cummings Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Turriff United look to rise to Banks o' Dee test
Inverurie Locos v Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final at Harlaw Park on February 28 2024. Mark Souter, fourth from left, celebrates scoring for Inverurie against Formartine with his team-mates. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
All the EE Aberdeenshire Cup and Highland League reports as Mark Souter's stunner helps…
Highland League Weekly EXTRA brings you more highlights from the Breedon Highland League title race as the top-two, Brechin City and Banks o' Dee, met.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Brechin City v Banks o' Dee…
27 February 2024. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD9 6BJ. This is the Breedon Highland League Football match between Brechin City and Banks O Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Brechin - Murrray Mackintosh, centre, wins a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee. CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o' Dee…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
EVERY Highland League and EE Aberdeenshire Cup game previewed as Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick…