John McGrath: ‘Concerns growing’ for missing John O’Groats man, 52

Police say they have “growing concerns” for missing man John Mcgrath from John O’Groats.

Mr Mcgrath was reported missing from the Caithness village on Saturday and was last seen at 10am that day.

There have been no sightings of Mr Mcgrath since.

Officers are now appealing for help to trace the 52-year-old.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, grey hair.

Sergeant Claire Brotherston said: “Our concerns are growing for John and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1186 of 4 March, 2024.”