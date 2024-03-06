Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction

The site will be sold at an online auction on Thursday, March 7, with a guide price of £396,000.

By Ellie Milne
Caravans at Golspie park
Caravan owners have shared fears over the sale of the Golspie site. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Caravan owners in Golspie fear they may be “thrown out” of their long-term site when it is sold this week.

The Golden Sands Links site in the Sutherland village will be sold in an online auction on Thursday.

Most of the caravans have been owned by the same people for more than 20 years – with many only finding out about the sale on Tuesday.

Peter Walls, 73, was visiting his “second home” when he came across potential buyers viewing the site.

He claims they told him all of the owners would have to move off site due to their redevelopment plans.

The caravan site next to the water
Golden Sands Links in Golspie will be sold at auction. Image: Future Property Auctions.

“We did not know it was for sale,” he said. “They said they plan to get rid of all the caravans and we would only have until the end of March to get out – it’s disgraceful.

“My wife has been in tears. Everyone is in uproar over it. Owners have spent a lot of money on their caravans so it’s very upsetting.

“This is our second home, the place where we’ve brought up our kids. I’d say 90% of the owners have been her for 22 years, we all love it here.

“It’s a neighbourhood and we all look out for each other.”

‘Breaking up’ the community

The caravan park, previously called Golspie Links, was owned by Neil Morrison who sold it at the end of last year.

The current owners are unexpectedly selling up after just a few months and have been unable to answer residents’ queries about the auction.

Most of the caravan owners have been based at the Golspie site for more than 20 years. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Mr Walls said his calls and emails have gone unanswered, and a Facebook page for the site has been shut down.

Fellow caravan owner Brian Smith, who has spent the summer season on the site for two decades, said he is “worried” about the situation.

“We don’t know if we are coming or going,” he said. “It feels like almost 20 years of life is being ripped away.

“We have had no information for weeks, and questions on the Facebook page have had no replies.

“It sounds like the buyers will change the whole park and break the community up. We do not know what to do.”

Golspie caravan park to be sold at auction

drone view of Golden Sands Links in Golspie
The site has 58 caravan plots and a four-bedroom cottage. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Bidding for Golden Sands Links opens at 10am on Thursday with a starting price of £396,000.

Future Property Auctions describes the site as a “prime investment opportunity” which would offer a potential income in excess of £400,000 per annum.

The auction page states planning permission is in place for an additional 40 caravans.

It also says all 58 of the caravans are privately owned with owners paying a fee to the park.

Flooding has been a persistent issue for the coastal site, with the weather impacting the land for many years.

Mr Walls said his current contract expires at the end of the month.

Attempts have been made by The P&J to establish who the current site owners are to ask for comment, however our enquiries have so far drawn a blank.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Leslie Goodall had a knife and ascapel in Inverness Picture shows; Leslie Goodall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after unprovoked sexual assault
Traffic queued due to vehicle fire near Dornoch Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
A9 reopened following vehicle fire north of Dornoch Bridge
Before the explosion in Aulay's Bar in Oban.
Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher
Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
ooshka Bar has launched a tastings compnay in Oban.
Cheers! Oban trio give up jobs to share the wonders of west coast whisky…
Steve Chisholm has resigned as a member of the SNP and joined Alba.
Highland energy boss who stood to become SNP Westminster candidate quits the party and…
Coastguard are looking for missing man. Image: Police Scotland.
Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead.
Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Altnabreac Station in the Highlands Picture shows; Altnabreac Station in the Highlands. Altnabreac Station. Supplied by Google Date; Unknown
Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station