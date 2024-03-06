Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction

Caravan owners in Golspie fear they may be “thrown out” of their long-term site when it is sold this week.

The Golden Sands Links site in the Sutherland village will be sold in an online auction on Thursday.

Most of the caravans have been owned by the same people for more than 20 years – with many only finding out about the sale on Tuesday.

Peter Walls, 73, was visiting his “second home” when he came across potential buyers viewing the site.

He claims they told him all of the owners would have to move off site due to their redevelopment plans.

“We did not know it was for sale,” he said. “They said they plan to get rid of all the caravans and we would only have until the end of March to get out – it’s disgraceful.

“My wife has been in tears. Everyone is in uproar over it. Owners have spent a lot of money on their caravans so it’s very upsetting.

“This is our second home, the place where we’ve brought up our kids. I’d say 90% of the owners have been her for 22 years, we all love it here.

“It’s a neighbourhood and we all look out for each other.”

‘Breaking up’ the community

The caravan park, previously called Golspie Links, was owned by Neil Morrison who sold it at the end of last year.

The current owners are unexpectedly selling up after just a few months and have been unable to answer residents’ queries about the auction.

Mr Walls said his calls and emails have gone unanswered, and a Facebook page for the site has been shut down.

Fellow caravan owner Brian Smith, who has spent the summer season on the site for two decades, said he is “worried” about the situation.

“We don’t know if we are coming or going,” he said. “It feels like almost 20 years of life is being ripped away.

“We have had no information for weeks, and questions on the Facebook page have had no replies.

“It sounds like the buyers will change the whole park and break the community up. We do not know what to do.”

Golspie caravan park to be sold at auction

Bidding for Golden Sands Links opens at 10am on Thursday with a starting price of £396,000.

Future Property Auctions describes the site as a “prime investment opportunity” which would offer a potential income in excess of £400,000 per annum.

The auction page states planning permission is in place for an additional 40 caravans.

It also says all 58 of the caravans are privately owned with owners paying a fee to the park.

Flooding has been a persistent issue for the coastal site, with the weather impacting the land for many years.

Mr Walls said his current contract expires at the end of the month.

Attempts have been made by The P&J to establish who the current site owners are to ask for comment, however our enquiries have so far drawn a blank.