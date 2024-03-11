Major step forward for A96 dualling project – but critic slams three-year delay

Construction plans for dualling the A96 between Inverness and Nairn have finally moved a step closer after years of delays.

A letter sent by transport secretary Fiona Hyslop has revealed that made orders for the route will be published on Tuesday.

And that includes the long-awaited Nairn bypass.

The news will be welcomed by people in the Highlands who were growing concerned at the slow progress.

But it’s still happening nearly three years after former transport secretary Michael Matheson said it would.

A question mark hangs over the entire project after it was put “under review” when the Greens joined the SNP in government in 2021.

The section between Inverness and Nairn was always exempt from that review.

But fears that the commitment was going to be broken were growing the longer the delay went on.

‘Sign of Scottish Government’s commitment’ to A96

Ms Hyslop said: “This is a major step forward in delivering around 19 miles of new dual carriageway between Inverness and Nairn, including a bypass of Nairn.

“It’s a sign of the Scottish Government’s commitment to improving the A96.

“Subject to there being no challenge to the made orders this would complete the statutory process for the scheme and allow the Scottish Government to acquire the land required to build it.”

What this step effectively means is that the clock is now ticking.

The publication of the orders is a commitment that the work must be completed.

Back in February 2021, Mr Matheson said this stage would be reached by the summer.

It didn’t happen.

And by November 2022, that commitment was changed to happening “in the coming weeks”.

Step is ‘three years late’

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing has been left extremely frustrated by the slow pace of progress on the A96.

Mr Ewing said: “These made orders are hailed by the Scottish Government as a major triumph.

“What they chose not to mention is that they are nearly three years late.”

Mr Ewing has been outspoken on his party’s own failure to keep the commitment to dualling the A9 between Inverness and Perth by 2025.

A similar commitment to dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen by 2030 was made a decade ago.

But given the A9 commitment has slipped to 2035, there is almost no chance of the A96 target being met.

The publication of the “climate review” into the section between Nairn and Inverurie has been delayed three times and is already more than a year late.

The same letter from Ms Hyslop discusses the review but only says it will be available “in the coming months”.