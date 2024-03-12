A9 north of Inverness remains closed northbound

The A9 north of Inverness is closed northbound due to a road crash, with traffic diverted via Beauly.

The road was closed at 2am between North Kessock and Tore, after, it is understood, an incident occurred near the roadworks that were in place overnight.

Emergency services remain at the scene – with police diverting traffic.

The southbound carriageway re-opened shortly after 8am, the northbound carriageway remains closed.

Motorists on the diversion route are reporting slow-moving traffic through Beauly.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions between North Kessock and Tore Roundabout due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use the available signed diversion.”

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the A9 is closed in both directions between North Kessock and Tore, following a road crash in the early hours of this morning.

“Diversions are in place, so please give yourselves extra time for your journey.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance at the incident, but said she did not have any details as it was a police matter.

More to follow.