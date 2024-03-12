A9 north of Inverness remains closed northbound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 north of Inverness remains closed northbound

A diversion route is in place taking traffic away from the A9 via Beauly.

By Louise Glen
The A9 north of Inverness is closed northbound due to a road crash, with traffic diverted via Beauly.

The road was closed at 2am between North Kessock and Tore, after, it is understood, an incident occurred near the roadworks that were in place overnight.

Emergency services remain at the scene – with police diverting traffic.

The southbound carriageway re-opened shortly after 8am, the northbound carriageway remains closed.

Motorists on the diversion route are reporting slow-moving traffic through Beauly.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions between North Kessock and Tore Roundabout due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use the available signed diversion.”

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the A9 is closed in both directions between North Kessock and Tore, following a road crash in the early hours of this morning.

“Diversions are in place, so please give yourselves extra time for your journey.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance at the incident, but said she did not have any details as it was a police matter.

More to follow.

