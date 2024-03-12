McDonald’s moves a step closer to opening in Aviemore as Highland planners give it their backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s moves a step closer to opening in Aviemore as Highland planners give it their backing

The popular fast food chain is hoping to open a new restaurant in the town's retail park.

By Stuart Findlay
The plans have sparked a debate online.
The plans have sparked a debate online.

Aviemore is on the brink of getting its first McDonald’s after Highland Council planners gave their backing to a proposal to open one.

A new report from council planning officer Megan Smith has recommended that it should go ahead.

But the final decision lies with the council’s south planning application committee, who will decide the project’s fate on March 19.

News of the internationally-known chain coming to Aviemore’s retail park created a stir when plans emerged last year.

But not everyone was loving it.

Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council has objected to the plans, citing concerns about litter.

The group also believes that the visual impact of the building will be out of character with its surroundings.

Antisocial behaviour among community council’s list of concerns

The retail park unit already has planning permission for a takeaway.

This application is to build an extension and install a new ventilation system.

A statement from the community council said: “Although lots is included about onsite recycling for customers within the premises in the planning application, nothing is mentioned reference takeaway customers and the provision for them at the retail park.”

The Aviemore retail park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The group also wants to know what measures will be taken to stop people from congregating at the site.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Fort William banned under-18s last year because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

Problems with litter also followed the opening of a new McDonald’s in the Inshes area of Inverness in 2016.

Will new McDonald’s in Aviemore cause surge in litter?

Both issues are addressed in Ms Smith’s report.

She said: “(Congregation of people) is not likely to arise as a result of this application.

“Antisocial behaviour is not a matter for the planning authority in any event.

“The applicant has advised that the provision of additional bins within the retail park is outwith their control, as a matter for the wider management of the overall retail park.

“In this regard, the applicant has indicated that the retail park owners will monitor littering and will introduce additional bins as necessary.”

The Winking Owl has been a fixture in Aviemore for years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Winking Owl bar and restaurant sits close to the site.

Its owners have also objected to the plans, raising concerns about odour and noise for its beer garden customers.

The potential new McDonald’s site was previously occupied by Superdrug.

McDonald’s has more than 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 135,000 people.

But it will be its first venture into Strathspey, with the nearest restaurant more than 30 miles away in Inverness.

