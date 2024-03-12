McDonald’s moves a step closer to opening in Aviemore as Highland planners give it their backing

Aviemore is on the brink of getting its first McDonald’s after Highland Council planners gave their backing to a proposal to open one.

A new report from council planning officer Megan Smith has recommended that it should go ahead.

But the final decision lies with the council’s south planning application committee, who will decide the project’s fate on March 19.

News of the internationally-known chain coming to Aviemore’s retail park created a stir when plans emerged last year.

But not everyone was loving it.

Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council has objected to the plans, citing concerns about litter.

The group also believes that the visual impact of the building will be out of character with its surroundings.

Antisocial behaviour among community council’s list of concerns

The retail park unit already has planning permission for a takeaway.

This application is to build an extension and install a new ventilation system.

A statement from the community council said: “Although lots is included about onsite recycling for customers within the premises in the planning application, nothing is mentioned reference takeaway customers and the provision for them at the retail park.”

The group also wants to know what measures will be taken to stop people from congregating at the site.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Fort William banned under-18s last year because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

Problems with litter also followed the opening of a new McDonald’s in the Inshes area of Inverness in 2016.

Will new McDonald’s in Aviemore cause surge in litter?

Both issues are addressed in Ms Smith’s report.

She said: “(Congregation of people) is not likely to arise as a result of this application.

“Antisocial behaviour is not a matter for the planning authority in any event.

“The applicant has advised that the provision of additional bins within the retail park is outwith their control, as a matter for the wider management of the overall retail park.

“In this regard, the applicant has indicated that the retail park owners will monitor littering and will introduce additional bins as necessary.”

The Winking Owl bar and restaurant sits close to the site.

Its owners have also objected to the plans, raising concerns about odour and noise for its beer garden customers.

The potential new McDonald’s site was previously occupied by Superdrug.

McDonald’s has more than 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 135,000 people.

But it will be its first venture into Strathspey, with the nearest restaurant more than 30 miles away in Inverness.