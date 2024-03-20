A9 closed following crash near Newtonmore

The A9 is closed in both directions following a crash near Newtonmore.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, north of the Newtonmore junction, shortly after 2.30pm today.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved and whether anyone has been injured.

Traffic Scotland is reporting that the Highland trunk road is closed to all traffic between Kingussie and Newtonmore as police remain at the scene.

Police are appealing to motorists to avoid the area.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, they wrote: “The A9 is closed in both directions north of the Ralia junction due to a road crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. A diversion is in place.”

