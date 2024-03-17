Wife of dad who died in A9 crash says family are ‘struggling to come to terms’ with tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of dad who died in A9 crash says family are ‘struggling to come to terms’ with tragedy

Roy Bannerman's widow Shirley has spoke of her grief and is calling for harsher penalties for those breaking the rules of the road.

By Louise Glen
Roy Bannerman.
The widow of Roy Bannerman has called for harsher penatlies for those who kill on the road.

The wife of a man who died following a crash on the A9 says her family are ‘struggling to come to terms’ with the tragedy.

Roy Bannerman died on March 8, three days after his Skoda Octavia collided with a Toyota Hilux near Lynwilg, Aviemore, at around 1:45pm on March 5.

The 18-year-old Toyota driver was assessed at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and later discharged.

Road closed sign blocks the A9.
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Roy’s widow Shirley Campbell says the 60-year-old’s family are still waiting to understand what happened.

Commenting on a Police Scotland statement on the high number of serious and fatal collisions within the Highlands, she spoke of her grief and called for harsher penalties for those breaking the rules of the road.

Describing the impact of the loss of her ‘wonderful husband’, she wrote: “The devastation that has been caused is incomprehensible, the number of lives that have been affected by this tragedy is overwhelming.”

She continued: “The law also needs to change to include much harsher punishments for anyone found to be breaking the rules on the road.

“Maybe then that would deter the bad behaviours in the first place.

“I see the road policing unit being bad-mouthed all the time if you only knew the leg work that they put in behind the scenes following these devastating incidents.

Widow of Roy Bannerman says family are living with ‘nightmare’

“The Dingwall traffic police have been dealing with us and their caring, utmost respectful do anything they can to help attitude is commendable of the highest level.”

She added: “My heart goes out to anyone affected by this kind of death as it truly is incomprehensible and we his family and many many friends are really struggling to come to terms with this nightmare we find ourselves living in.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage, which can be passed to officers by calling 101 quoting incident number 1712 of Tuesday, March 5.

