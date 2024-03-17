Wife of dad who died in A9 crash says family are ‘struggling to come to terms’ with tragedy

The wife of a man who died following a crash on the A9 says her family are ‘struggling to come to terms’ with the tragedy.

Roy Bannerman died on March 8, three days after his Skoda Octavia collided with a Toyota Hilux near Lynwilg, Aviemore, at around 1:45pm on March 5.

The 18-year-old Toyota driver was assessed at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and later discharged.

Roy’s widow Shirley Campbell says the 60-year-old’s family are still waiting to understand what happened.

Commenting on a Police Scotland statement on the high number of serious and fatal collisions within the Highlands, she spoke of her grief and called for harsher penalties for those breaking the rules of the road.

Describing the impact of the loss of her ‘wonderful husband’, she wrote: “The devastation that has been caused is incomprehensible, the number of lives that have been affected by this tragedy is overwhelming.”

She continued: “The law also needs to change to include much harsher punishments for anyone found to be breaking the rules on the road.

“Maybe then that would deter the bad behaviours in the first place.

“I see the road policing unit being bad-mouthed all the time if you only knew the leg work that they put in behind the scenes following these devastating incidents.

Widow of Roy Bannerman says family are living with ‘nightmare’

“The Dingwall traffic police have been dealing with us and their caring, utmost respectful do anything they can to help attitude is commendable of the highest level.”

She added: “My heart goes out to anyone affected by this kind of death as it truly is incomprehensible and we his family and many many friends are really struggling to come to terms with this nightmare we find ourselves living in.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage, which can be passed to officers by calling 101 quoting incident number 1712 of Tuesday, March 5.