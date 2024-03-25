New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale

The Banff-based businessman will succeed Jim Mair in the role at the end of this season.

By Callum Law
Aaron Lorimer is the new chairman of Deveronvale.
New Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer is keen to help the club improve on and off the pitch.

Lorimer will succeed Jim Mair, who is to step down after 10 years as chairman at Princess Royal Park at the end of the season, while Hamish McLeay will become vice-chairman.

Vale are sitting 16th in the Breedon Highland League and are looking for a new manager following Craig Stewart’s resignation nine days ago.

Grant Noble is interim charge, with applications for the position open until April 12.

Role brings a challenge

Looking to the future Lorimer is keen to change the club’s fortunes.

The Banff-based businessman, 40, said: “The challenge of trying to make the club successful again is what appealed to me about the role.

“I’d like to thank Jim for the job he’s done and his service to Deveronvale.

“Our aim has got to be to try to get the club moving up the table. We need to get the community more involved and try to generate more sponsorship.

“We want the club to be more competitive overall, but everything is linked.

“If you get better results then crowds are bigger and there’s more interest. As a result you generate more revenue and you’ve got more money to put back into the team.

“We need to get the fans and the community back behind the club.

Aaron Lorimer is keen to improve things at Princess Royal Park.

“It seems like there’s been a bit of a divide between the club and the community and we need to address that.

“In years gone by the crowds at Princess Royal Park were huge and we’ve lost that.

“OK at that time the team was winning trophies and it’s maybe easier to attract folk, but we need to try to get the community behind us again.

“I’m also hopeful we’ll be able to generate more income through sponsorship and stuff like that.

“As chairman I’m keen to be open and accessible to the supporters and sponsors and I’m happy to speak to them anytime.”

New boss and floodlights on the agenda

Lorimer is leading search for a new manager and is also keen to improve the facilities at Princess Royal Park.

Deveronvale are currently working on replacing their floodlights after one of them blew down in December.

Lorimer added: “Craig Stewart was a great servant to the club, but now that he’s resigned we need to move forward and freshen things up.

“We’ve had numerous applications from a wide range of candidates, and we’ll see what else comes in.

One of Deveronvale’s floodlights blew down in December

“Grant Noble and Graeme Watt are in place until the end of the season and they will be a great asset to the club.

“Besides that, one of the immediate things we’re working on is the floodlights.

“Right now it’s not looking likely that we’ll have them sorted by the start of next season.

“It will depend on any grants we can obtain and we’re looking at a few options.

“We also need to look at new seating for the stand and there’s a few other things we’re looking to try to tidy up.”

Mair’s farewell message

Outgoing chairman Mair said: “I think Aaron has all the right qualities to take the club forward.

“I wish him the very best in the role and would hope that sponsors and supporters will get behind him and the rest of the board to move the club forward.

“I have been pleased to offer some support to the club over the past 12 years (as a director) and have been privileged to have the support of other directors during my tenure (as chairman).

“I would make special mention of (director) Peter Bruce, he and I have worked together for almost 10 years and have managed not to fall out in that time – possibly a first in football.

Outgoing Deveronvale chairman Jim Mair.

“I would also give my thanks to our executive secretary, Stewart McPherson, who has tried manfully to keep me on the straight and narrow during my time as chairman.

“I would like to make special mention of our long serving committee members and matchday helpers.

“Matchdays at Princess Royal Park just wouldn’t happen or be as enjoyable without them. We don’t thank them enough or give them enough recognition.”

