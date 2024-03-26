Heroic Asda delivery driver rescues escaped horse spotted grazing on edge of A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heroic Asda delivery driver rescues escaped horse spotted grazing on edge of A9

'Unassuming' Asda Tain employee Samuel Evans sprang into action.

By Bailey Moreton
Heroic Asda delivery driver Tain
Asda Tain employee Samuel Evans rescued a horse off the A9. Image: Asda

A heroic Asda Tain delivery driver helped rescue an escaped horse off the A9.

Samuel Evans was driving along the busy 60mph road when he spotted the horse grazing on the side of the carriageway.

He immediately pulled over and helped locate the owner at a nearby house.

Samuel, who has worked for the supermarket since 2017, helped the owner coax the horse back from the roadside and slowed down traffic.

Samuel said: “With the horse being so close to fast-moving traffic I knew I had to act fast.

“I was concerned for the animal’s safety as well as the threat to the drivers on the road.

“I didn’t think twice about it, I pulled in to see what I could do to help.”

He added: “Thankfully after a bit of encouragement, we managed to get the horse out of harm’s way and back safely with its owner, but it was a bit touch and go for a while!

“I was just happy to be able to help and am glad no harm came to the horse or any drivers on the road.”

Heroic Asda delivery driver as ‘unassuming’ as they come

Asda Tain Online Trading Manager, Tracey McPherson, said the rescue was just like Samuel.

She said: “Anyone who knows Sam knows how unassuming he is – he had just mentioned what had happened when he was out on his deliveries, not looking any praise of course – but I wanted to nominate him for a Service Hero award to recognise what he did for the man and his horse.

“The owner of the horse was so grateful, he called into the store to say thank you for the help and to praise how great Sam was in the situation.

“His kindness really meant a lot to the owner and the safety of the animal, so it was great to hear that feedback first-hand.”

