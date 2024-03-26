Heroic Asda delivery driver rescues escaped horse spotted grazing on edge of A9

A heroic Asda Tain delivery driver helped rescue an escaped horse off the A9.

Samuel Evans was driving along the busy 60mph road when he spotted the horse grazing on the side of the carriageway.

He immediately pulled over and helped locate the owner at a nearby house.

Samuel, who has worked for the supermarket since 2017, helped the owner coax the horse back from the roadside and slowed down traffic.

Samuel said: “With the horse being so close to fast-moving traffic I knew I had to act fast.

“I was concerned for the animal’s safety as well as the threat to the drivers on the road.

“I didn’t think twice about it, I pulled in to see what I could do to help.”

He added: “Thankfully after a bit of encouragement, we managed to get the horse out of harm’s way and back safely with its owner, but it was a bit touch and go for a while!

“I was just happy to be able to help and am glad no harm came to the horse or any drivers on the road.”

Heroic Asda delivery driver as ‘unassuming’ as they come

Asda Tain Online Trading Manager, Tracey McPherson, said the rescue was just like Samuel.

She said: “Anyone who knows Sam knows how unassuming he is – he had just mentioned what had happened when he was out on his deliveries, not looking any praise of course – but I wanted to nominate him for a Service Hero award to recognise what he did for the man and his horse.

“The owner of the horse was so grateful, he called into the store to say thank you for the help and to praise how great Sam was in the situation.

“His kindness really meant a lot to the owner and the safety of the animal, so it was great to hear that feedback first-hand.”