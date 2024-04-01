‘It’s wreaking havoc’: The five Highland health projects on the £175 million NHS waiting list

The Scottish Government is being pressed to restart major health projects in the Highlands with a two-year freeze said to be “wreaking havoc” in communities.

The pause on building means there is a £175 million NHS waiting list of construction schemes in the region.

It has angered politicians and campaigners pressing for much-needed facilities.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Pausing all capital projects across the NHS is wreaking havoc to so many communities.

“Across the Highlands, we can see the dire need for investment and refurbishment.

“Deferring funding for redesigns and upgrades is shocking when the need to improve outdated facilities is clear and obvious.”

‘Patients will suffer badly’

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain said the situation is already “dire” across a number of services, particularly maternity, and will only get worse without investment.

“Patients across the Highlands will suffer badly as a result of this short-sighted spending decision.

“Once again, it feels like rural Scotland is being hit hardest by a government that only really cares about the central belt.”

He suggests private investment could be used to help fund the projects.

“The key thing is that upgrades and improvements happen, and that they are safely delivered and properly resourced.

“If that means ministers have to look to the private sector for support, then that is what they must do.”

So which projects have been shelved?

DELAYED: Raigmore Maternity upgrade

The £9 million improvement plan was put on hold just days after being given planning permission.

The expansion of facilities includes refurbishing the two maternity wards and creating a transitional care area and an examination/consulting clinic.

DELAYED: Lochaber and Caithness redesigns

The projects will cost a combined £160 million.

The Lochaber plan includes building a new Belford Hospital in Fort William which was due to start next year and be completed by 2028.

The Caithness plan includes refurbishing Caithness General Hospital in Wick and create new Wick and Thurso community hubs.

Contractors were appointed in March 2023 for work including a substantial upgrade and expansion of the emergency department.

The community hub and care village in Wick and a similar facility at the Dunbar Hospital in Thurso are part of a service redesign.

NHS Highland says work on the projects will not be wasted despite the pause.

DELAYED: Grantown Health Centre

A £2.6 million planned extension would create facilities including minor injury, physiotherapy and locally-based outpatient clinics.

The halt on building work means phase 2 of the refurbishment, currently under construction, will not receive funding.

Work will be paused once Phase 1 completes in April.

The refurbishment is the last part of the wider Badenoch and Strathspey redesign.

This included the construction of a new community hospital in Aviemore and refurbishment of Kingussie and Grantown health centres.

DELAYED: Cowal community Hospital

Two GP practices would be moved to the hospital in Dunoon at a cost of £2.9 million.

However, work will now be paused for the foreseeable future.

Rhoda Grant was among 700 people who took part in a march in Fort William demanding funding for a new hospital.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes said: “It is imperative that every feasible option is considered, including finance, and members of the community and I stand ready to work with NHS Highland to progress plans.”

Pause due to budget cut

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the capital projects have been paused due to a forecast cut in its block grant by over £1.3 billion by 2027-28.

“Our emphasis for the immediate future will be on addressing backlog maintenance and essential equipment replacement.

“We are preparing our revised infrastructure investment pipeline and anticipate this will be published alongside the medium-term financial strategy in the spring.”