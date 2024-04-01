‘It’s wreaking havoc’: The five Highland health projects on the £175 million NHS waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s wreaking havoc’: The five Highland health projects on the £175 million NHS waiting list

Delay has put construction schemes in the region on hold.

By John Ross
Projects in the Highlands have been delayed due to the Scottish Government's pause on building.
Projects in the Highlands have been delayed due to the Scottish Government's pause on building.

The Scottish Government is being pressed to restart major health projects in the Highlands with a two-year freeze said to be “wreaking havoc” in communities.

The pause on building means there is a £175 million NHS waiting list of construction schemes in the region.

It has angered politicians and campaigners pressing for much-needed facilities.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Pausing all capital projects across the NHS is wreaking havoc to so many communities.

“Across the Highlands, we can see the dire need for investment and refurbishment.

“Deferring funding for redesigns and upgrades is shocking when the need to improve outdated facilities is clear and obvious.”

‘Patients will suffer badly’

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain said the situation is already “dire” across a number of services, particularly maternity, and will only get worse without investment.

“Patients across the Highlands will suffer badly as a result of this short-sighted spending decision.

“Once again, it feels like rural Scotland is being hit hardest by a government that only really cares about the central belt.”

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.
Rhoda Grant says there is dire need for investment.

He suggests private investment could be used to help fund the projects.

“The key thing is that upgrades and improvements happen, and that they are safely delivered and properly resourced.

“If that means ministers have to look to the private sector for support, then that is what they must do.”

So which projects have been shelved?

DELAYED: Raigmore Maternity upgrade

The £9 million improvement plan was put on hold just days after being given planning permission.

The expansion of facilities includes refurbishing the two maternity wards and creating a transitional care area and an examination/consulting clinic.

DELAYED: Lochaber and Caithness redesigns

The projects will cost a combined £160 million.

The Lochaber plan includes building a new Belford Hospital in Fort William which was due to start next year and be completed by 2028.

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain
Edward Mountain said the situation is dire in many services. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Caithness plan includes refurbishing Caithness General Hospital in Wick and create new Wick and Thurso community hubs.

Contractors were appointed in March 2023 for work including a substantial upgrade and expansion of the emergency department.

The community hub and care village in Wick and a similar facility at the Dunbar Hospital in Thurso are part of a service redesign.

NHS Highland says work on the projects will not be wasted despite the pause.

DELAYED: Grantown Health Centre

A £2.6 million planned extension would create facilities including minor injury, physiotherapy and locally-based outpatient clinics.

The halt on building work means phase 2 of the refurbishment, currently under construction, will not receive funding.

Work will be paused once Phase 1 completes in April.

The refurbishment is the last part of the wider Badenoch and Strathspey redesign.

This included the construction of a new community hospital in Aviemore and refurbishment of Kingussie and Grantown health centres.

DELAYED: Cowal community Hospital

Two GP practices would be moved to the hospital in Dunoon at a cost of £2.9 million.

However, work will now be paused for the foreseeable future.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes has campaigned for a new Belford Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rhoda Grant was among 700 people who took part in a march in Fort William demanding funding for a new hospital.

Fort William protest for Belford Hospital
A protest march was held in support of the Belford Hospital plans Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

SNP MSP Kate Forbes said: “It is imperative that every feasible option is considered, including finance, and members of the community and I stand ready to work with NHS Highland to progress plans.”

Pause due to budget cut

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the capital projects have been paused due to a forecast cut in its block grant by over £1.3 billion by 2027-28.

“Our emphasis for the immediate future will be on addressing backlog maintenance and essential equipment replacement.

“We are preparing our revised infrastructure investment pipeline and anticipate this will be published alongside the medium-term financial strategy in the spring.”

