Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 closed in both directions after crash

The A82 Inverness to Fort WIlliam road has been closed and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
The crash closed the road around 2pm.

The A82 Inverness to Fort William road has been closed in both directions due to a collision.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the crash near Invermoriston, which happened around 1.55pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson wrote on its X page: ” A82 Fort Augustus is closed in both directions due to a collision.

“Emergency services are en route.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Monday, 1 April 2024 police received a report of a two-car crash on the A82 near to Invermoriston.

“Police, SAS and SFRS are currently at the scene and the road has been closed in both directions.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

