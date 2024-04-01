Law firm Thorntons opens first Inverness office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law firm Thorntons opens first Inverness office

It is the company's 14th location and first permanent home in the Highlands.

By Alex Banks
The first ten appointments for the law firm's new Inverness office were appointed in December. Image: Thorntons
The first ten appointments for the law firm's new Inverness office were appointed in December. Image: Thorntons

Independent law firm Thorntons has opened its new Inverness office.

The premises at Beechwood Business Park is its first permanent home in the Highlands.

Inverness is also the company’s 14th location. with its headquarters in Dundee.

Its 13-strong-team in the Highland capital includes 10 hires who have come from Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie (WJM).

It has been operating from serviced office space since December.

Law firm’s commitment to ‘making a positive contribution’ to the Highlands

Paul Adams, lead partner in Thorntons’ Inverness operation, said the firm wanted to make a “positive contribution to the wider community”.

He added: “It has been a busy and exciting start to the year for Thorntons in Inverness.

“We’ve appointed a strong team of senior legal figures and bright stars who have all contributed to the growth of our operation in just a matter of months.

“Opening the doors to our new permanent office further demonstrates our aspirations and commitment to growing our team and service offering to clients across the Highlands and Islands.

Thorntons’ new team in Inverness. In the back row (l-r) are Magnus Mackay, Elisa Miller, Paul Adams, John Smart, Anna MacLeod-Adams and Hazel MacGillivray. In the front row (l-r) are Jennifer Callaghan, Yasmin Myles, Lois Legge, Lucy Bird, Jenna Gallacher and Krysty Steele. Image: Big Partnership

“Making a positive contribution to the wider community will be another key focus in the weeks, months and years to come.”

Thorntons’ clients in the north include the University of the Highlands and Islands and Cabot Highlands, home to the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf links.

The Inverness practice offers a range of services which include private client work, including wills, trusts and tax planning.

It also offers specialist commercial advice to businesses in industry sectors including commercial property, agriculture, life sciences, energy and hospitality.

New Thorntons home opens at Beechwood Business Park

The firm’s new base in Beechwood Business Park boasts open plan office desks, a range of client meeting areas and flexible space to support collaborative working and wellbeing.

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said: “We have supported a variety of businesses, families, and individuals in the Highlands and Islands for many years.

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg.
Lesley Larg, managing partner, Thorntons. Image: Thorntons

“Establishing a permanent base in Inverness cements our commitment to the region, and will allow us to develop new and meaningful relationships.

“The Inverness area is home to a range of important sectors including tourism, food and drink and a thriving life sciences industry.”

Ms Larg added: “We are confident that our skills and experience can help them to flourish further.

“It’s fantastic to see the growth of the team and business in recent months, and we look forward to working together and continuing to support this vibrant operation.”

