Law firm Thorntons opens first Inverness office

Independent law firm Thorntons has opened its new Inverness office.

The premises at Beechwood Business Park is its first permanent home in the Highlands.

Inverness is also the company’s 14th location. with its headquarters in Dundee.

Its 13-strong-team in the Highland capital includes 10 hires who have come from Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie (WJM).

It has been operating from serviced office space since December.

Law firm’s commitment to ‘making a positive contribution’ to the Highlands

Paul Adams, lead partner in Thorntons’ Inverness operation, said the firm wanted to make a “positive contribution to the wider community”.

He added: “It has been a busy and exciting start to the year for Thorntons in Inverness.

“We’ve appointed a strong team of senior legal figures and bright stars who have all contributed to the growth of our operation in just a matter of months.

“Opening the doors to our new permanent office further demonstrates our aspirations and commitment to growing our team and service offering to clients across the Highlands and Islands.

“Making a positive contribution to the wider community will be another key focus in the weeks, months and years to come.”

Thorntons’ clients in the north include the University of the Highlands and Islands and Cabot Highlands, home to the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf links.

The Inverness practice offers a range of services which include private client work, including wills, trusts and tax planning.

It also offers specialist commercial advice to businesses in industry sectors including commercial property, agriculture, life sciences, energy and hospitality.

New Thorntons home opens at Beechwood Business Park

The firm’s new base in Beechwood Business Park boasts open plan office desks, a range of client meeting areas and flexible space to support collaborative working and wellbeing.

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said: “We have supported a variety of businesses, families, and individuals in the Highlands and Islands for many years.

“Establishing a permanent base in Inverness cements our commitment to the region, and will allow us to develop new and meaningful relationships.

“The Inverness area is home to a range of important sectors including tourism, food and drink and a thriving life sciences industry.”

Ms Larg added: “We are confident that our skills and experience can help them to flourish further.

“It’s fantastic to see the growth of the team and business in recent months, and we look forward to working together and continuing to support this vibrant operation.”