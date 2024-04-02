Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree

A wildlife ranger on the Isle of Tiree has shared heartbreaking photos after the death of two otters in 72 hours on the island.

Posting on the Isle of Tiree Facebook page, Hayley Douglas said she was devastated after two of the mammals appeared to have been hit – and run over – by a car.

Hayley told The Press and Journal the incident was likely to be an accident, rather than foul play – but asked people to take care while driving on Tiree roads.

She said the death of the otters came after a warning had been issued to motorists about running over lambs on the road.

A dog otter was killed overnight and discovered just after 7 am this morning at Balephetrish. He was 44 inches long and weighed one-and-a-half stone.

A female otter was discovered over the weekend, she was 38 inches long and weighed 16lbs.

The otters appear to be father and daughter.

Tiree has a healthy population of otters.

Hayley said: “The lambs have been lying on the tarmac on the road as it is warm there – and we have common grazing.

“So I posted a note the other day asking people to be careful – because lambs are important to the island.”

Otter deaths on Tiree have ‘scunnered’ residents

But only a day later, Hayley had to take to social media again, pleading with drivers to be cautious, after having to pick up a second otter this morning.

She said: “This has absolutely scunnered me this morning.

“Two otters hit by cars on the same spot of road within 72 hours.

“One is a young female and the other is a dog, possibly the female’s dad.

“Not what I wanted to find on the early morning lambing checks on Sunday and today.

Adding: “Traffic has increased during the holidays and it would be great if folk kept their eyes open for lambs, otters, folk’s cats, other wildlife and livestock while travelling around Tiree.”

Hayley continued: “Otters run very low to the ground, so I understand how this might have happened, People are looking for larger animals like the lambs and calves that are higher up.

“We have had otters killed on the island before but it is generally when visibility is poor.

“It is just as upsetting if lambs are killed. So this is a timely reminder to take care of all wildlife.”