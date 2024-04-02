Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree

The rangers service on the isle shared a very sad photo and issued a plea to take care.

By Louise Glen
An otter was found dead on the road this morning.
A dog otter was found dead on the road this morning. Image: Hayley Douglas/ Tiree Ranger.

A wildlife ranger on the Isle of Tiree has shared heartbreaking photos after the death of two otters in 72 hours on the island.

Posting on the Isle of Tiree Facebook page, Hayley Douglas said she was devastated after two of the mammals appeared to have been hit – and run over – by a car.

Hayley told The Press and Journal the incident was likely to be an accident, rather than foul play – but asked people to take care while driving on Tiree roads.

She said the death of the otters came after a warning had been issued to motorists about running over lambs on the road.

A dog otter was killed overnight and discovered just after 7 am this morning at Balephetrish. He was 44 inches long and weighed one-and-a-half stone.

A female otter was discovered over the weekend, she was 38 inches long and weighed 16lbs.

Otters killed on the Isle of Tiree.
The otters killed on Tiree were laid side to side for comparison, The male (top) and female (bottom). Image: Hayley Douglas/ Isle of Tiree ranger.

The otters appear to be father and daughter.

Tiree has a healthy population of otters.

Hayley said: “The lambs have been lying on the tarmac on the road as it is warm there – and we have common grazing.

“So I posted a note the other day asking people to be careful – because lambs are important to the island.”

Otter deaths on Tiree have ‘scunnered’ residents

But only a day later, Hayley had to take to social media again, pleading with drivers to be cautious, after having to pick up a second otter this morning.

She said: “This has absolutely scunnered me this morning.

“Two otters hit by cars on the same spot of road within 72 hours.

“One is a young female and the other is a dog, possibly the female’s dad.

“Not what I wanted to find on the early morning lambing checks on Sunday and today.

Adding: “Traffic has increased during the holidays and it would be great if folk kept their eyes open for lambs, otters, folk’s cats, other wildlife and livestock while travelling around Tiree.”

Hayley continued: “Otters run very low to the ground, so I understand how this might have happened, People are looking for larger animals like the lambs and calves that are higher up.

Lambs on the road in Tiree, ranger warns of poor visibility.
Lambs have been warming themselves on the road. Image: Hayley Douglas/ Tiree Ranger.

“We have had otters killed on the island before but it is generally when visibility is poor.

“It is just as upsetting if lambs are killed. So this is a timely reminder to take care of all wildlife.”

