A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks

Motorists are being warned to expect further delays in the north-east when part of the A92 shuts for almost two weeks.

Stonehaven Road is scheduled to close between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee from Monday, April 8.

Traffic will be unable to travel along the northbound and southbound lanes while the resurfacing works are being carried out on the four-mile stretch.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout section will be closed for about four days at the start of the works.

If all goes to schedule, the road should be reopened by 5pm on Friday, April 19.

A92 closed with diversions in place

Aberdeen City Council is advising northbound traffic to divert via Wellington Road and West Tullos Road, and eastbound traffic to use Milltimber Brae, North Deeside Road, Great Western Road and South Anderson Drive.

The closure will also impact bus routes in and out of the city centre, with stops on the A92 and Great Southern Road unable to be served.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed its X7, 7 and 7B services will divert via West Tullos Road and Wellington Road when heading south out of the city.

The 7B will then resume its normal route through Marywell, while X7 and 7 buses will rejoin the A92 at the Charleston flyover.

Inbound buses will exit the dual carriageway at the Charleston flyover and head into the city centre via Wellington Road and West Tullos Road towards King George VI bridge.

More roadworks in Aberdeen

The closure of the busy trunk road comes at the same time as ongoing roadworks on Garthdee Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while transport systems are refurbished in the area, as well as lane closures between Garthdee roundabout and the entrance to Boots and Curry’s.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

These 24-hour works are expected to end at 4pm on Friday, April 26.