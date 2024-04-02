A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks

The northbound and southbound lanes will be shut.

By Ellie Milne
A92 from the Charleston flyover
The road will be closed between the Charleston flyover and the Bridge of Dee roundabout. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Motorists are being warned to expect further delays in the north-east when part of the A92 shuts for almost two weeks.

Stonehaven Road is scheduled to close between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee from Monday, April 8.

Traffic will be unable to travel along the northbound and southbound lanes while the resurfacing works are being carried out on the four-mile stretch.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout section will be closed for about four days at the start of the works.

If all goes to schedule, the road should be reopened by 5pm on Friday, April 19.

Bridge of Dee roundabout from A92
Motorists will be unable to drive to or from the A92 at the Bridge of Dee roundabout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A92 closed with diversions in place

Aberdeen City Council is advising northbound traffic to divert via Wellington Road and West Tullos Road, and eastbound traffic to use Milltimber Brae, North Deeside Road, Great Western Road and South Anderson Drive.

The closure will also impact bus routes in and out of the city centre, with stops on the A92 and Great Southern Road unable to be served.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed its X7, 7 and 7B services will divert via West Tullos Road and Wellington Road when heading south out of the city.

The 7B will then resume its normal route through Marywell, while X7 and 7 buses will rejoin the A92 at the Charleston flyover.

Inbound buses will exit the dual carriageway at the Charleston flyover and head into the city centre via Wellington Road and West Tullos Road towards King George VI bridge.

More roadworks in Aberdeen

Drone image of Garthdee roundabout
Traffic has been building up near Garthdee roundabout due to ongoing works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The closure of the busy trunk road comes at the same time as ongoing roadworks on Garthdee Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while transport systems are refurbished in the area, as well as lane closures between Garthdee roundabout and the entrance to Boots and Curry’s.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

These 24-hour works are expected to end at 4pm on Friday, April 26.

Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Host Jules Hudson will be taking a Sydney couple around several homes in Aberdeenshire to help them Escape to the Country. Image: Steve Gill Photography/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire the dream for Sydney couple looking to Escape to the Country
A93 surrounded by trees on each side.
Woman, 52, dies in hospital six days after crash near Crathes
Picture shows; Amy Finnie and Simon Allsopp. Supplied by Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.
'It was meant to be their year': Wedding photographer's emotional tribute to Amy Finnie
Port of Aberdeen was used by more than 700 vessels associated with offshore wind projects last year, including the Blue Tern, pictured.
Port of Aberdeen's new £25 million upgrade is funding route 'priority'
Balmoral
New tickets on sale to see INSIDE Balmoral Castle as King opens rooms for…
The design of the Deeside mansion planned by Alastair Storey has raised some eyebrows.
'Taste is subjective': Tycoon's team hits back at critics as Abergeldie Estate mansion row…
The exterior front of the Dolphin chipper
Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale
A police officer stands outside the Premier Express at the scene in Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead shop cordoned off by police after robbery
The noise could be heard in Torry.
'I thought it was the apocalypse': Ship horn blasting from harbour keeps Aberdonians awake
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum voted off after 'tattie scone' gnocchi blunder