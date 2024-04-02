Investigation launched after body found in Caithness

An investigation has been launched after a body was found in Caithness.

The discovery was made in the Freswick area at around 10am on Thursday, March 28.

Officers say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

The identity of the person is not known at this time.

Freswick is on the A99 route between Wick and John O’Groats.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10am on Thursday, March 28, 2024 officers were made aware of the body of a person being found in the area of Freswick, Caithness.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“The death is unexplained at this stage and enquiries are continuing.”

