Home News Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after body found in Caithness

Officers say the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Caithness. Image: DC Thomson.

An investigation has been launched after a body was found in Caithness.

The discovery was made in the Freswick area at around 10am on Thursday, March 28.

Officers say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

The identity of the person is not known at this time.

Freswick is on the A99 route between Wick and John O’Groats.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10am on Thursday, March 28, 2024 officers were made aware of the body of a person being found in the area of Freswick, Caithness.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“The death is unexplained at this stage and enquiries are continuing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

