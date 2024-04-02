Highland councillor cleared by standards watchdog after accusing the council’s outgoing top officer of lying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland councillor cleared by standards watchdog after accusing the council’s outgoing top officer of lying

The Standards Commission has ruled that Andrew Jarvie was entitled to freedom of expression when he was commenting on the closure of a Wick children's home.

By Stuart Findlay
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A councillor has been cleared over a dispute that ended with him accusing Highland Council’s former chief executive of lying.

Andrew Jarvie was forced to apologise for his remark and ended up quitting as leader of the council’s Conservative group in the wake of the row.

It was triggered by an announcement in December 2022 that Avonlea Care Home in Wick was due to imminently close.

Several months earlier, councillor Jarvie and several other Caithness councillors had been told at a meeting with former chief executive Donna Manson that it would not be closing.

At a full council meeting the day after the shock announcement, councillor Jarvie said: “Am I wrong in feeling the chief executive came to Caithness and lied to us?”

Lying accusation was ‘made in good faith’

Accusing someone of lying is not something that is regularly done in national – or even local – politics.

In Westminster, it is considered “unparliamentary language” to accuse someone of lying and almost always results in an expulsion from the House of Commons.

A complaint was raised against councillor Jarvie by Highland Council’s monitoring officer Stewart Fraser.

It was today considered by a panel from the Standards Commission, an independent body responsible for encouraging high standards of behaviour in public life.

Donna Manson served as Highland Council’s chief executive for four years.

The panel found that councillor Jarvie’s comment amounted to a “public attack” on Ms Manson which could have been highly damaging, not only to her but also to the council itself.

It also pointed out that the council’s position could have changed between the assurance given in summer 2022 and Avonlea’s ultimate closure later that year.

However, they ruled that Mr Jarvie was entitled to enhanced protection of freedom of expression as a politician commenting on a matter of public interest.

A statement said: “In this case, the panel accepted that the councillor Jarvie’s accusation that the former chief executive had lied was a value judgement made in good faith.

“In considering it was made in good faith, the panel accepted [he] was motivated by concerns about the closure of the home, rather than a desire to question the then chief executive’s integrity in general.”

Jarvie ready to quit after being cleared

Avonlea opened in Wick in 2014 at a cost of £1.2m.

News of its potential closure was initially publicised in a press release by Highland Council in summer 2022.

But during a meeting with councillors, Ms Manson said the release was a mistake and instead, improvements would be made at the home.

Without any further update, its young residents were relocated and it shut down a week before Christmas 2022 – only eight years after the facility had opened.

During today’s hearing, councillor Jarvie said Highland Council had not been functioning well.

He painted a picture of senior officers being “pushed aside” by Ms Manson on a regular basis.

Andrew Jarvie (top left) pictured during today’s hearing. Image: Standards Commission

Speaking after the ruling, councillor Jarvie said “it was the beginning of the end” of his political career.

He intends 2024 to be his last year as a Highland councillor.

“It’s a good time to start to planning my exit,” Mr Jarvie said.

“It’s closure, completion, vindication. And a good place to finish on a high.

“I’ve challenged one of the oldest and longest held practices in British politics that you can’t call someone a liar.

“And all the rules that say you can’t do that are illegal and incompatible with article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“When someone has lied, they need to be held accountable for that.”

Ms Manson and Highland Council have both been asked to comment on today’s ruling.

More from Highlands & Islands

Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach
An otter was found dead on the road this morning.
Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree
Breaking news image.
Investigation launched after body found in Caithness
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man caught with knife told police: 'I need protection'
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highlands and islands black-spots revealed as 23 tonnes of rubbish lifted by volunteers
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jail for serial drink-driver who'd 'had a few beers' before getting behind the wheel
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Take a peek inside this rarely seen 18th-century home up for sale near Oban
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland care home worker who attacked woman and 'struggled violently' with police given warning
White lorry blocks the A82 south of Invermoriston as traffic builds up.
A82 reopens four hours after two car crash
Andrew Jarvie was cleared by the Standards Commission on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Car nearly rolls down hill into traffic on busy stretch of A82

Conversation