‘We’re turning people away’: Barra campsites brace for one of island’s busiest seasons yet

Barra is preparing for one of its busiest tourism seasons so far, with campsite bookings filling up fast.

Donald MacLean, proprietor of Borve Camping and Caravan Site on the west coast of the island, says his sites are already fully booked for May and June.

July and August are also quickly filling up.

Donald has been running his campsite for more than 14 years.

During that time he has added a couple of pads for motorhomes and has seen a number of other campsites pop-up around the island.

He said: “I was talking to one of the other campsites and he said it’s the most bookings he’s ever had since he started fifteen years ago.

“I’m the same as well – turning people away actually. I’m full.”

Barra’s busy tourism season brings ferry troubles

But while bookings are up by more than 50 per cent at Angus MacLeod’s site – Croft Number 2 Camping & Caravanning – he has some concerns ahead of the busy season.

His biggest worry is the ferry service to the island.

He said: “We’ve invested heavily this season to try and have that stability and quality of our staff, and be able to pay our staff while expanding the business.

“But to pay those staff that business needs customer, and customers come by CalMac which has been hugely unreliable in the last several years.”

Mr MacLeod has started taking deposits and payments for campsites prior to arrival, as visitors have missed their bookings due to the ferry.

The service hurts residents too and getting supplies can be a challenge, he added.

A CalMac Ferries spokesperson stressed that the Barra service is scheduled to operate a full summer timetable, with a daily return to the mainland.

In statement, they wrote: “This is in-line with previous summer timetables. MV Finlaggan is a sizable vessel and when we have the likes of weather disruption we are generally able to clear any backlog quickly.”

There will be earlier departure times from April 15 to May 10, when MV Finlaggan, which serves the route, is in annual overhaul.

Barra’s busy tourism season brings the good and the bad

In a Facebook post, police also highlighted how there have been problems with parking in passing zones, livestock being attacked by dogs and people dumping waste.

Retired community nurse Caroline Pearson from Nethybridge has been to Barra five times, most recently two years ago.

The 62-year-old always tries to travel during quiet periods to avoid the rush.

“People dumping grey waste is a huge issue which I do not understand,” she said.

“Why would you go somewhere like that if you are just going to treat it like that?”

“One trip we were on Morvern and we saw a motorhome driving along with their grey waste bay just open, spraying all over the road.

“It smelt awful. We did actually stop and said something.

“They were just laughing.”

The incident has echoes of a similar one from last summer on Barra.

A 67-year-old motorhome owner was charged with allegedly placing the contents of his campervan toilet into a stream on Barra.

The man was arrested and charged near Castlebay, but the incident sparked anger in the community.

Tourism promoter Visit Scotland said it runs a number of education programs which promote responsible behaviour and visiting at quieter times of the year.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise there is a careful balance to strike between the benefits tourism brings to Barra and Vatersay and ensuring communities feel comfortable and capable of welcoming visitors.”