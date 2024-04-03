Person hit by train between Aviemore and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Person hit by train between Aviemore and Inverness

The rail line will be closed until further notice.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

A person has been hit by a train between Aviemore and Inverness.

The rail line has been closed between the two stations while emergency services respond to the incident.

ScotRail shared an update with customers online, stating: “Unfortunately, we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Inverness and Aviemore.

“We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.”

Train services disrupted between Aviemore and Inverness

All train services between Edinburgh or Glasgow and Inverness will be disrupted, delayed or cancelled.

Customers have been advised they can travel via Aberdeen which will add “significant” time to their journey.

Two bus replacement journeys have also been scheduled to travel to Inverness.

ScotRail train.
Train services are expected to be disrupted due to the line closure. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Network Rail Scotland is assisting the emergency services at the scene of the incident.

They added: “We’re assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an incident between Inverness and Aviemore.

The line is currently closed, and we’ll share more information soon. Thanks for your patience.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Tom Stoltman and Gary Miller standing next to each other.
'Cut a hole in the roof for him': Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new…
Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach
Councillor Andrew Jarvie pictured at Charlie Point, Inverness after his amazing weight loss. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland councillor cleared by standards watchdog after accusing the council's outgoing top officer of…
An otter was found dead on the road this morning.
Warning after otter heartbreak in Tiree
Breaking news image.
Investigation launched after body found in Caithness
Tain Sheriff Court
Man caught with knife told police: 'I need protection'
Tonnes of litter has been collected from West Highland and island beaches.
Highlands and islands black-spots revealed as 23 tonnes of rubbish lifted by volunteers
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for serial drink-driver who'd 'had a few beers' before getting behind the wheel
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm, Dunbeg. Dunbeg near Oban is on the market for £575,000. Image: Fiuran Property.
Take a peek inside this rarely seen 18th-century home up for sale near Oban
Nadine Wilson was convicted at Lerwick Sheriff Court in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shetland care home worker who attacked woman and 'struggled violently' with police given warning