Person hit by train between Aviemore and Inverness

A person has been hit by a train between Aviemore and Inverness.

The rail line has been closed between the two stations while emergency services respond to the incident.

ScotRail shared an update with customers online, stating: “Unfortunately, we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Inverness and Aviemore.

“We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.”

Train services disrupted between Aviemore and Inverness

All train services between Edinburgh or Glasgow and Inverness will be disrupted, delayed or cancelled.

Customers have been advised they can travel via Aberdeen which will add “significant” time to their journey.

Two bus replacement journeys have also been scheduled to travel to Inverness.

Network Rail Scotland is assisting the emergency services at the scene of the incident.

They added: “We’re assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an incident between Inverness and Aviemore.

The line is currently closed, and we’ll share more information soon. Thanks for your patience.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.