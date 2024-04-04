Snow to hit parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow to hit parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Region warned over icy April showers.

By Ross Hempseed
Snow for the north and north-east.
Met Office warning for snow tomorrow. Image: Met Office.

Snow will hit parts of the north and north-east on Friday, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The weather service confirmed snow is likely to fall on a large area, mostly the Cairngorms stretching from south of Inverness to north of Brechin.

The warning will last for six hours from 3am until 9am on tomorrow morning with towns such as Aviemore, Kingussie, Ballater and Braemar most affected.

A9 could be hit with snow

Snow will likely impact travel on higher ground such as through the Drumnochter Pass where the A9 Inverness to Perth road runs through.

The Highland Main Line could also be affected by snow between Perth and Inverness as it travels up to high elevations near Dalwhinnie.

However, it may be a welcome relief for the Cairngorm ski resorts like Cairngorm Mountain, Lecht and Glenshee, where little snow has fallen over the winter period.

This resulted in Cairngorm Mountain resort having to cut back to just five days a week due to the lack of snow. 

The Met Office is warning travel may be disrupted due to snow on higher routes and is warning drivers to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the Central Belt will be hit with a lot of rain on Friday.

Cairngorm Mountain moves to 5-day week due to lack of snow

