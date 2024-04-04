Snow to hit parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Snow will hit parts of the north and north-east on Friday, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The weather service confirmed snow is likely to fall on a large area, mostly the Cairngorms stretching from south of Inverness to north of Brechin.

The warning will last for six hours from 3am until 9am on tomorrow morning with towns such as Aviemore, Kingussie, Ballater and Braemar most affected.

A9 could be hit with snow

Snow will likely impact travel on higher ground such as through the Drumnochter Pass where the A9 Inverness to Perth road runs through.

The Highland Main Line could also be affected by snow between Perth and Inverness as it travels up to high elevations near Dalwhinnie.

However, it may be a welcome relief for the Cairngorm ski resorts like Cairngorm Mountain, Lecht and Glenshee, where little snow has fallen over the winter period.

This resulted in Cairngorm Mountain resort having to cut back to just five days a week due to the lack of snow.

The Met Office is warning travel may be disrupted due to snow on higher routes and is warning drivers to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the Central Belt will be hit with a lot of rain on Friday.