A82 closed following two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit

The A82 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit.

The incident happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, close to the Loch Ness Clansman Hotel, shortly after 7pm this evening.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, four miles east of Drumnadrochit.

The severity of any injuries is unclear at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting that the road is restricted to both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at around 7.32pm following a request by police for assistance.

Two appliances from Inverness and Drumnadrochit are at the scene.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

