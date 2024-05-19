Jamie Dornan spotted filming in Sutherland ahead of Isle of Mull scenes

Islanders on Mull are at a fever pitch as actor Jamie Dornan is set to arrive on the island for filming.

The Hollywood star, best known for films 50 Shades of Gray and Belfast, as well as TV shows The Tourist and The Fall, will be filming on the island at the start of June.

On Saturday, the CalMac Oban to Mull ferry was filled with 12 lorries said to be from the production company making The Undertow.

Mr Dornan was seen filming aboard a boat in Kylesku, Sutherland, on the same day.

Mr Dornan is cast as twins Lee and Adam in Netflix crime drama.

The film follows Adam when his long-estranged brother Lee, also played by the Irish-born actor – abruptly returns.

Doran, who plays fisherman Adam, is thrown into chaos when Lee stirs up tension with the former’s unhappy wife, Nicola, played by Mackenzie Davis, with whom Lee has a “tangled romantic past”.

It is unclear when Mr Dornan will arrive on the island, but it is understood many locals have signed up to be extras in the movie.

On Saturday islanders noticed the production company come to Mull ahead of filming due to start in the coming days, before Dornan’s arrival at the start of June.

One reader told The Press and Journal: “Locals can not get booked on the ferry at the best of times, so this film must have been a long time in the planning.”

Can I catch a glimpse of Jamie Dornan?

Islanders say it is understood Dornan will be filming in three key locations.

1.Loch Peallach

Loch Peallach is the easternmost of three lochs in the north of the island of Mull, together known as the Mishnish Lochs, which became connected when their level was raised to form a reservoir.

Loch Peallach lies to the northeast of Loch Meadhoin, two miles southwest of Tobermory.

2. The Ross of Mull

The Ross of Mull is a peninsula around 28 miles long – and includes the villages of Bunnessan and Fionnphort, where a ferry takes passengers to the Isle of Iona.

The area is well known for fishing and crafting, as well as tourism.

3. Grasspoint

Grasspoint is a short drive or walk from Craignure.

The pier was for many years the main entry point to Mull and was used for cattle and the Sunday mail boat.

The only buildings at the pier are the old ferry house and a small cottage.

Parking is a bit of a problem and the road is single track with passing places.

If you don’t catch a glimpse of the film stars, along the shoreline from the Old Ferry House is an excellent place to see Adders.

’50 shades of the wrong way’

In Sutherland, locals were amused to see they had been re-located some 140 miles to the Isle of Skye thanks to signs put up on the roadside by the production company, welcoming people to the island.

Highland Councillor Hugh Morrison told The Daily Mail it was “50 shades of the wrong way.”

Dornan was seen wearing a big woolly jumper and work trousers, but when he wasn’t filming he donned designer sunglasses, enjoying the early summer sun.

Scottish actor Gary Lewis, best known for films Billy Elliot and Gangs of New York, as well as Outlander, also appeared to be on set.

The Undertow is due for release next year. It is based on The Nordisk Film Production AS television series, Twin.