GALLERY: Thousands gathered to enjoy Gordon Castle Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

GALLERY: Thousands gathered to enjoy Gordon Castle Highland Games

Check out the best pictures of the day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Gordon Castle Highland Games
Thousands of visitors gathered to celebrate this year's Gordon Castle Highland Games. Image: Jasperimage.

Crowds flocked to Fochabers to watch the Gordon Castle Highland Games this Sunday.

Thousands of people travelled from all over the UK to the Moray village to witness Scottish entertainment at is highest.

Visitors and participants enjoyed a warm day despite the clouds, as temperatures reached 15 C.

Estate owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox, who brought back the historical event in 2011, were delighted to see another successful year.

Hundreds of competitors took part in the different games and both arenas on the castle grounds were fully packed.

Attendants seemed to be having a great time watching the heroic performances while grabbing a cheeky bite from the food stands.

Our photographer Brian Smith has captured the best moments of the day.

Best pictures of the Gordon Castle Highland Games

Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage

 

More from Highlands & Islands

A heavy police presence remains at Glamis Road. Officers are currently doing door to door inquiries.
Four in hospital as Wick armed police arrest man, 42
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
Jamie Dornan was spotting filming in Kylesku
Jamie Dornan spotted filming in Sutherland ahead of Isle of Mull scenes
A coastguard rescue helicopter.
Climber in 'bright orange clothes' rescued from Stoer
2
Police officer in a high visibility vest with police on the back.
Investigation under way after 'wilful' fire destroys Oban shed
The A87 route was closed following the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Man injured after two-car crash on A87 near Balcamara
Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.
‘It took a tragedy before they listened’: Skye teacher who nearly died responds to…
Northern Lights over Newmachar with shades of pink, green and purple.
Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement
Loch nam Breac Dearga will be used with Loch Ness for the pumped storage hydro scheme.
Plans unveiled for £3b pumped storage hydro scheme on Loch Ness - but is…
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
10-year-old girl 'approached by a man' in the Highlands