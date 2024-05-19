GALLERY: Thousands gathered to enjoy Gordon Castle Highland Games

Crowds flocked to Fochabers to watch the Gordon Castle Highland Games this Sunday.

Thousands of people travelled from all over the UK to the Moray village to witness Scottish entertainment at is highest.

Visitors and participants enjoyed a warm day despite the clouds, as temperatures reached 15 C.

Estate owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox, who brought back the historical event in 2011, were delighted to see another successful year.

Hundreds of competitors took part in the different games and both arenas on the castle grounds were fully packed.

Attendants seemed to be having a great time watching the heroic performances while grabbing a cheeky bite from the food stands.

Our photographer Brian Smith has captured the best moments of the day.

Best pictures of the Gordon Castle Highland Games