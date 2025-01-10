North bargain homes: Highland properties you can buy for £70,000 or less

Those looking to buy a home in the Highlands are well aware that it is not a particularly cheap region for property.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average house price in the Highlands was £218,000 in October 2024, nearly 10% more than Scotland’s national average (£197,000).

Property prices also seem to go up every year, with the average Highland home price going up by 5.6% in the last year.

However, there is some hope for first-time buyers, as not every house in the region is out of reach.

Following our stories of bargain houses in Aberdeen and Oban and the Hebrides, we have now made a list of Highland properties available for £70,000 or less.

Inverness three-bed home cheapest in the Highlands – but there is a reason for that

First up is a three-bedroom end of terrace in the Highland Capital, on sale for just £30,000.

But there is a reason for that; the Hilton home was badly damaged in a “suspicious” blaze in 2022.

The property had been due to go to auction in February for a guide price of £50,000.

Its low price was due to existing fire damage, which rendered it “uninhabitable and unsafe for internal viewing”.

However, it was then deliberately torched just weeks before it was due to go under the hammer.

Following the second fire, Auction House Scotland has reduced the guide price to £30,000.

The online listing, which hasn’t been updated since the latest fire, described it as a “fantastic end-terraced development conveniently located in a popular residential area” near the city centre.

Wick one-bedroom flat on sale for £47,000

The second cheapest property in the Highlands is a one-bedroom flat in Wick.

Located in Dunnett Avenue, a quiet area near the town centre, the property is within a block of four flats.

It has a double bedroom and a bathroom and estate agents Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties describe it as “an ideal property for the first time buyer”.

Invergordon ‘spacious’ first-floor flat hits the market for £58,500

The third cheapest property in the Highlands (and second cheapest not destroyed by a fire) is a “spacious” ground flat in Invergordon.

It is located less than half a mile from the train station of the Easter Ross town, which sits 25 miles north of Inverness.

The flat has a large double bedroom and a separate kitchen, offering “plenty of space for culinary creativity.”

The property also enjoys an allocated parking space.

‘Charming and traditional’ Wick maisonette

This stone-built maisonette in Wick, meanwhile, is another of the most affordable options in the Highlands.

The accommodation comprises a hall, a double bedroom, lounge, kitchen, shower room and back porch.

The flat, which is less than half a mile from the train station, is said to offer “a peaceful living environment”.

It is on sale for £65,000.

‘Characterful’ former hairdressing salon hits Tain market

Those looking for an affordable house with character should definitely check out this Tain property.

Currently set up as a hairdressing salon in the heart of the town, it has potential for three bedrooms.

The “characterful” property has been reduced by £15,000 and is now on sale for £65,000.

Two-storey three-bedroom Wick house for £70,000

Although in need of modernisation, families may find this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Wick a great opportunity.

Sitting near the town centre, it comprises a lounge, kitchen/diner and shower room on the ground floor and three double bedrooms on the first floor.

Externally, it has a front and a rear garden, where a greenhouse is located.

Two-bedroom Loch Ness Loch with stunning views

Sitting on the shore of Loch Ness, near Invermoriston, this is probably the property on the list with the best views.

Lodge 19 at Loch Ness Highland Lodges is described as “a rare opportunity to acquire a contemporary, fully furnished, two-bedroom holiday lodge in one of Scotland’s most iconic landscapes”.

It enjoys a private decking area and a hot tub.

The lodge is on sale for 70,000.

Three-bedroom Wick maisonette with harbour and coastline views

Our last Highland property available for 70,000 or less is a three-bedroom maisonette in Wick.

The property, which is within walking distance of the town, enjoys stunning views of the harbour and coastline.

The property is set over two floors and has a spacious lounge and a small outside space.

It is on sale for £70,000.

Bonus: Inverness two-bedroom flat on sale for just £78,000

We have included this Inverness flat as it is the cheapest property in the Highland Capital which is not devastated by a fire.

Although in need of renovation, this Grant Street flat is described as a “bright and spacious” property with “excellent potential”.

The flat is within a short walking distance of the city centre, just 0.4 miles from the train station.