Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been arrested after police found cocaine worth £10,000 in a car on the A9.

The vehicle was travelling south on the Inverness to Glasgow road and was intercepted by officers near Moy at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Officers also found £5,000 of cash.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the recovery. He will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.