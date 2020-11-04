Section of Oban’s only playpark closed after inspectors spotted damage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Equipment at Oban’s only playpark has been closed until further notice after inspectors spotted damage.

The £334,000 award winning Oban Community Playpark is situated at Atlantis Leisure.

It was built after years of fundraising by the local community and the closest alternative is in Stirling, a two-hour drive away.

The gates were padlocked at the weekend and children were temporarily unable to use it. But the park reopened on Wednesday, with the damaged equipment closed off.

Ward councillor Julie McKenzie said: “The safety of our young people is a priority for the council and whilst I understand local frustration, I am reassured that the issues were picked up during the annual inspection and that officers are working quickly to assess and progress the necessary repairs to equipment.”

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman added: “An annual inspection, by accredited outdoor playpark specialists, highlighted damage to a couple of pieces of equipment in the Atlantis playpark, in Oban – damage caused mainly through wear and tear.

“We have reopened Atlantis playpark, but the items still requiring maintenance are closed off. We are working hard to source the necessary parts to do the repairs.”

This is not the first time the park has been blighted by problems. It was closed for a year and reopened in 2019 after the flooring in the older children’s section was repaired.

There was a hold-up while insurers investigated the cause of the problem and decided whether to pay out.

The facility, owned by the council, officially opened in February 2016. Previously, there was a smaller playpark at the site, for children under the age of 10.